Trump’s COVID illness renders him mentally incapacitated, heavily medicated, and an existential security threat to the nation and world. This necessitates the immediate removal of the president’s unilateral first-strike command authority for the U.S. nuclear arsenal. The U.S. today has over 1,300 deployed nuclear weapons on hair-trigger, high alert; on missiles, bombers, and submarines; with a combined yield tens of thousands of times the Hiroshima detonation. The launch of any or all of these is just a phone call away from an ill, angry, increasingly unhinged man – a terrifying prospect.
Medical scientists report that many patients with COVID experience significant neurological symptoms including confusion, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, incoherent thoughts, delusions, and mood disorders – something known as a “COVID-fog.” On top of Mr. Trump’s other ‘pre-existing conditions’ of mental instability, vindictive rage, delusions of grandeur, obsession with power, and collapsing political and business fortunes, COVID now renders him a very real and present danger to national and global security. Even those in his inner circle reportedly think Mr. Trump is increasingly unstable and “acting crazy.”
Thus, just as at the tumultuous end of the Nixon presidency in 1974, when the nuclear “football” (with launch codes) was removed from the president’s control, the same must be done immediately with President Trump.
As Politico’s Garrett Graff reports in “The Madman and the Bomb,” during the final days of the Nixon presidency, Defense Secretary James Schlesinger feared that Nixon, who was depressed and drinking heavily, might order an unprovoked nuclear first strike. Graff writes that: “Nixon himself had stoked official fears during a meeting with congressmen during which he reportedly said, ‘I can go in my office and pick up a telephone, and in 25 minutes, millions of people will be dead.’ Senator Alan Cranston had phoned Schlesinger, warning about ‘the need for keeping a berserk president from plunging us into a holocaust.’” In response, Schlesinger gave the unprecedented order that: “If the president gave any nuclear launch order, military commanders should check with either him or Secretary of State Henry Kissinger before executing them.”
Today we are at another moment of grave threat from an erratic, delusional, self-destructive megalomaniac. Trump today is a far greater threat than Nixon ever was. Even in his “right” mind, President Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury,” and asked: “If we have nuclear weapons, why can’t we use them?” In his present state of mind, this threat is too great to ignore.
Just as Senator Cranston warned in 1974, today we urgently need to keep a mentally incapacitated, potentially “berserk president from plunging us into a holocaust.” The Joint Chiefs and Defense Secretary Mark Esper must immediately withdraw nuclear launch authority and codes from a physically ill, heavily medicated, mentally unstable president.
In this difficult time across the world, our allies, adversaries, and all people deserve the peace of mind this precautionary action will provide.
Rick Steiner is a conservation biologist in Anchorage, and was a marine professor with the University of Alaska from 1980-201, stationed in the Arctic, Prince William Sound, and Anchorage.