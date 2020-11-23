More than once I’ve heard Christmas called “Stressmas”. Actually I’m lying—I’ve only heard that once and I totally stole it from the Sopranos. But as I think back to this time last year when I sat down to create my 2019 Holiday essay I’m beside myself with all that has changed. The changes 2020 has brought—regardless of your personal philosophy or political leanings—are undeniable. So now I will ask you the question you knew was coming. The question you perhaps have been starting to ponder as we get closer and closer to that mythical and elusive time of year we dub “the Holidays”. Why in the heck are we still stressing ourselves to the max to prepare for a season that is, in a sense, unprecedented? There are no rules anymore; not in the traditional sense anyway. We’re treading new terrain and I say let’s move to re-write the story of Stressmas and “the Holidays”.
Last year I raved on about the Christmasification of the entire month of December; how once it hits, our collective stress level rises. The Christmas music starts. Our obsession with chopping down trees, buying everything in our line of sight, cooking giant birds and consuming massive quantities of alcohol, sugar and carbohydrates amps up. And depending on what part of the country we live in, an exclusion of holidays in December celebrated by other religions and ethnicities are glossed over. Like a husky that’s been inside for way too long, we start to circle up. Eyes on the prize: Christmas is coming.
So for this year, I thought I’d attempt to shift perspectives a bit. To briefly touch upon how we could be empowered to make this holiday season a little more… humane. A little more reflective of how things really are this year and not how we wish they still were.
Let’s talk briefly about online shopping as we have come to understand it. You’re doing a little retail therapy on your computer, iPhone, iPad, tablet or whatever your go-to device is. You’re scrolling through Amazon.com because you’ve got a Prime membership and you just can’t go wrong with free shipping. You see how many “great holiday deals” they are offering. “How nice of them,” you might think to yourself, “Jenny would just absolutely love this avocado hair mask for her dry winter locks,” or “Grandma could finally get online and watch my Instagram stories with this super cheap Kindle,” or “Holy crap I really do need the fourth generation echo dot so I can have Alexa in every room of my house. It’s half-price!!!”
The little cart icon on the top left of your screen flashes with the number “3”. You feel smart. Accomplished, even. Ready to place your order and receive the goods you suddenly cannot live without. But before you hit that “place your order” button I invite you to pause and reflect for a moment. Maybe even take a breath. Perhaps you haven’t even been aware of your breath this entire time. You hit that “place your order” button and what happens? For you as the consumer (or the recipient of your gift) not too much. You get a confirmation e-mail shortly after. For a few days, you (impatiently) wait for your new items to arrive. But this year, I invite you to consider what happens during that in-between time; consider all of the energy and effort it takes to get said item you may or may not really need, or even have really wanted in the first place, from an Amazon warehouse to your house. Once your order is processed, it needs to be picked. That means one of the nation’s one-million Amazon warehouse workers who are underpaid, overworked and quite realistically on the brink of catching covid-19 due to working in close quarters (fact: warehouse staffing quadruples during the holiday season) needs to maneuver (sometimes without even so much as a restroom break) through Pan’s labyrinth of items to pick the one you have just ordered (and don’t get me started on Jeff Bezos and his $200 billion net worth and Amazon’s last quarter increase of 40% in sales. It’s just nutty).
After it’s loaded up, your item then needs to be delivered. On one hand, USPS needs all the support it can get. The Post Office is a highly undervalued and taken-for-granted entity. On the other hand, postal workers and other carriers on an individual level are also overworked and highly stressed during the holiday season due to increased delivery demands. And not just Amazon. We’re talking Best Buy, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart and Home Depot all reporting either double or triple in online sales in the last quarter. Anyway, back to your items. After their long journey, your package arrives. You see it waiting by the door when you get home from work or maybe you’re working from home these days and you hear the knock-knock-knock as the carrier notifies you of your order’s arrival. Or maybe Jenny texts you that she got her hair mask and just can’t wait to try it. From there it may end up on a shelf with other hair products she may or may not ever use. Grandma gets the Kindle and is confused. She wishes the unwanted ads that pop up on her screen could be removed but refuses to pay the $35 fee Amazon support wants her to pay to do so. A week later that big hunk of plastic has made its way into her kitchen junk drawer. Merry Christmas, Grandma.
So here we are at a crossroads. This is where I am going to ask a little more of you this year and perhaps for years and years to come. This is where I’m going to ask you to reimagine your holiday season and your shopping habits in general. To put your money where your mouth is and make good on the “shop local” phrase we all throw around so much in our community. What if you took advantage of socially-distanced shopping, curbside and free local delivery our wonderful small businesses are offering this season? What if we collectively decided to make a point this year to seek out meaningful, high-quality handcrafted or homemade gifts that won’t end up in a landfill by this time next year? What if we just decided right here, right now that the excessiveness and gross unsustainability of the current American holiday season is just simply not working for us anymore and made a conscious effort to purchase only what we know we need, instead of what Amazon and other retailers tell us we need.
This year, I invite you to take your holidays back. To focus on the heart of the matter, rather than the superficial. I’d say, after the year we’ve had, a little more compassion and community support would go a very long way.