I have recently realized that I might not be as straight as I thought I was. I always was attracted to men mainly but after some fun experiences with women I have realized that there is no way that I can honestly call myself completely heterosexual. I don’t feel like there is a letter in the LGBTQIA+ community that accurately fits me.
Do I even belong to the community or am I simply a straight woman that enjoys messing around with girls, but I am only romantically dating men at this time? Am I allowed to be part of a community that seems really rigid when it comes to terms and pronouns? I also have recently learned of the bear community and I like their philosophy but form what I have heard they aren’t very inclusive of cisgender women. I am confused but I truly want to know where I stand with my newest realizations about myself. I was hoping you could answer some questions. Thank you in advance.
This is such an amazing question and so many of us have experienced this in our time. We would like to start by saying that you are welcome in any community that you feel part of. For many of us that answer this column we prefer to identify as Queer because it is a term that encompasses so many people that we know that float between acronyms on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. For many in professional fields they have started to use the acronym GSM, which refers to Gender and Sexual Minorities. However, many believe that they have worked too hard to get their own answer to the ways they are confused about their sexuality and Identities to be regulated to, yet again, being part of an acronym that generalizes something that is so personal and specific. There is no correct way. Just like sexuality and identity, pronouns and descriptions are individual to a person.
There are a few that we could use to describe your situation. Heteroflexible is fun because it basically means someone that is comfortable dating people that are not the same gender as themselves. It’s a safe way to describe yourself.
What we would like to dive into is the subject of something we hate. “Labels”. It’s odd to us that when you are honest about sexuality and gender you are suddenly labeled as that and only that. We aren’t your friend, we are now your gay friend, your transgender friend.
The spectrum of sexuality and gender is so wide and spread that we all have an awesome choice of flags but you don’t have to have one in order to identify with one to be part of us. You are allowed to be proud of every part of you no matter whether you have your own flag. You are still welcome to sit with us under every flag.
There is a person that writes with us that like to break down their identity by calling themself Queer. Contributor Sarah Marie says that while her sexuality is fluctuating, she was surprised by how much she enjoys her sexual experiences with women, but at the same time she finds herself more drawn to male presenting persons when it comes to relationships. “I love and am attracted to a lot more than what I see in the mirror.” Her appearance is also confusing because she has a shorter haircut and this leads many homosexual women, or lesbians, to believe that she is only attracted to women. Another contributor, Robert, has decided that he feels like he prefers the word queer because it encompasses more of what he feels like. He is a cisgender, homosexual, panromantic, man. Queer is just a word that is better and it uses less syllables.
The thing about it is that you don’t have to have a label or identity or community to be part of. You are welcome. You are part of us no matter what happens. Welcome home my love. We are happy to have you.
We want to touch on one more thing that you mentioned. The Bear community. We will agree that for a long time that gay community in general has been very racist, misogynistic, and heterophobic. We do not agree with this behavior. It’s gross. When you are a subset of a maligned community, and yet we attack each other.
The Bear community was started in the 70’s as the first widely publicized body positivity movement. At that time and currently “Gay” was only seem as slim gay men with six pack abs and no body hair. It was started as a reason to still feel beautiful. If you are a cisgender woman then we would like to welcome you to the club of women that call themselves Mama Bears or maybe Goldilocks. Love your body and love it well. Eat food. We should welcome these women. Mama Bears are the reason we thrive and the Goldilocks are the reason we survived high school. Gay men need to stop being so racist, transphobic, and afraid of vaginas. Seriously. Knock it off guys.
Also consider that sometimes romance is a possibility without a sexual attraction. Contributor Gerald confessed that while he considers himself straight his emotional relationship with Marcus hits at a different level. “It’s odd. I consider him as a relationship first, and then others come secondary.”
