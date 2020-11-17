No matter how we feel about it, we are finding COVID-19 has a way of asserting itself. Every pot shop is affected, some have had to close over positive cases in order to exercise the necessary caution. In many cases every possible measure has been seen to at the request of management and ownership. Green Growcer is quite another story. When Green Growcer remained closed over safety measures, owner Hyon Yun, who goes by Helen, hired a new staff and reopened. I spoke with former General Manager, Victoria Davis, who has recently resigned.
I heard Green Growcer was closing. What is the current status of the company?
To my knowledge, they are actually open. Well, I know they’re open for sure, ‘cause I have friends over there, and I was in there a second ago. So they’re open and running.
Interesting. And are you staying with the company?
I am not. I resigned.
So I understand you contracted COVID; do you believe Helen exposed you to that?
Yes. I do.
Why do you say that?
Well she was coming to work sick the week prior to when I started feeling symptoms, and I wasn’t really feeling super-well the week prior, either. There’s days, I normally have stomach, like digestive issues, and so I was having issues with that. So I was even limiting my time at the store too, um, but she was coming to work, you know sick, and she felt like there was definitely something going on with her throat, but, I was like, “You know, you should stay home.”
But, well, I had very minor symptoms the week following, where I came into the shop, and it was midday, and I had just the slightest urge, like I had a tickle in my throat, like the smallest cough, just like, oh, I hit my vape pen and had a little tickle kind of cough, right? So I was like, uh, and I drank some water and I still had that urge, and, I mean I closed my laptop the second, third little cough. I closed my laptop, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna go get a COVID test,’ cause it was in the back of my head when I drank the water and realized it wasn’t just a vape situation, then I was like “I’m gonna get a COVID test and [Helen] was like, “You’re going to go get one?” and I was like, “Yep.” And so the next day I got my test results back and I put out in the group chat to everybody, as soon as I knew, that I was COVID positive. That’s the time when we had to decide what to do, and, how to handle that situation.
Do you think Helen handled that well? What was her response to that?
Well at the time when we all decided to close the shop it was mutually agreed upon. We knew we needed to close it for three days, for sure, and get it cleaned, so that’s exactly what happened, we got it cleaned within those three days and, you know, Helen really wanted to open the shop after the third day. And collectively as a team, and on my opinion, I suggested we not open the shop on the third day, especially due to, Helen did not have her COVID test back yet and because she had symptoms of COVID already. I didn’t feel it was safe and nor did the team to open the shop or to be around her, and um, it wasn’t safe.
That was exactly my next question, if you believe Green Growcer is a safe place to work.
Um, no. And I believe if somebody was to test positive for COVID again that it’s gonna be kept a secret, so that it doesn’t risk the business having to close and stuff like that if that makes sense.
So she’s definitely prioritizing the business over safety?
Yes. It was stated in our group chat, ‘This is business,’ and I said, ‘Yes, ma’am, it definitely is business,’ you know. But when you have a team that’s at risk here, I mean, you know how I am, we’ve worked together before, I’m not overly cautious from my own personal belief, I don’t live my life in fear. But I knew when I was COVID-positive that I had a responsibility to take care of the team and the public at that point, and like, there’s regulations to follow and when it comes to regulations I am very, to the, you know it’s black and white, there is no gray area. And so I suggested we keep the shop closed for longer until we received, and knew if indeed Helen was COVID positive, or, negative and, if any of the staff were, because we all worked in close proximity, mostly the retail staff was away from Helen and I, which was why nobody else ended up testing positive, thankfully, but we really needed to keep the shop closed to know that, so that we didn’t risk opening and then somebody turning up sick again, and then having to close again. That just, that wasn’t going to be best for business, it was going to create, to put people at risk. We don’t have health insurance, you know…[staff] all struggle financially, making what, 13 to 16 dollars an hour or something like that? I mean, you think about rent and bills they have to pay that doesn’t leave much room to go to the doctor and pay, you know, for a COVID test and stuff like that every time you’re exposed. And if we don’t have a collective plan or the shop doesn’t provide that for you, you’re putting your team in a financial hardship, too. So to expect your people to put themselves at risk and to go against COVID guidelines, CDC guidelines and stuff like that, it’s pretty cut and dry, I feel like. And, I felt like I was put in a position to go not only against my morals, but to put people’s health and wellness at risk, and I can’t do that. So that’s when I chose to separate from doing business with Helen.
•••
When COVID began, Helen was the primary owner of another shop. That shop reduced hours while management figured out how they should function. The first morning they did I actually watched Helen, in full personal protective equipment (which had not yet been provided to her staff) inform the lead on duty that customers had come by while the shop was normally open, and that those customers could have been served. There weren’t any questions about the well-being or safety of the staff. Just that.
I asked Victoria if she felt worried for the staff she had put together, but with very few exceptions everyone has been replaced. She said Helen, “didn’t fire our staff, didn’t really give them any idea of what was going to happen.” According to Victoria, she just ghosted a whole crew and left them wondering how they were going to pay rent.
I still have friends at Green Growcer, and as a cannabis professional I feel a kinship toward anybody behind the counter. It worries me to know all of those people are in a place where profit is appears to be placed above safety.
Attempts to reach Hyon 'Helen' Yun for comment were unsuccessful.