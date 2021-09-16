After a series of twists and turns plus a lot of dead time, the Senate agreed on Tuesday to the $1,100 Dividend passed by the House, and yesterday Governor Mike Dunleavy signed that legislation—which will lead to Dividends going out in mid-October.
The Governor also ordered up a fourth special session to start in Juneau on Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, with the short agenda of “an act or acts relating to a fiscal plan.” Gov. Dunleavy said that he hopes more money for an additional Dividend this year will come out of that next special session.
The end of this third special session generates both questions and observations:
Will legislators show up for the next special session given that the $1,100 Dividend set to be paid next month, large-scale fatigue and unhappiness among legislators, and the possibility that a regular session might be a better venue to accomplish the challenging task of adopting a fiscal plan?
Two well-informed legislative aides predict that many lawmakers will not appear for that special session starting Oct. 1.
Will the roadblocks to the Legislature adopting a fiscal plan persist such that no fiscal plan will be adopted in that fourth special session?
Those obstacles include:
a highly divided Legislature on ideological and philosophical lines;
a public that includes many Alaskans with highly unrealistic expectations of a relatively painless solution to Alaska’s structural fiscal deficit;
a tiny House Majority Coalition that finds it difficult to conduct business on the floor;
fractures in the Senate that effectively produce two caucuses within the Senate Majority; and
tribalism within the Legislature that has combined with fear of social media exposure to reduce the after-hours cross-party socializing that used to lubricate the deliberations and make compromises easier.
Counteracting these negative factors to produce a sustainable fix to Alaska’s structural fiscal fix is going to take leadership, creativity, and a spirit of compromise.
How much will concerns about re-electing Gov. Dunleavy and a fear of the constitutional convention affect decisions on a fiscal plan?
Alaska has the most complex fiscal politics in the United States before we got to this 2021-2022 election cycle, and now two other elements make it even more complicated. Gov. Dunleavy’s role as an unusually polarizing chief executive are well-documented.
What is new this just-ended special session is the explicit threats of a constitutional convention if Dividends are not paid out of at least 50 percent of Permanent Fund earnings. These warnings were frequent during the debate on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon. Sen. Mike Shower, R.-Wasilla, urged support for a $3,800 Dividend under the statutory Dividend formula developed in the 1980s that was last used in 2015. Sen. Shower said that a lower Dividend—particularly one under $2,35 under a 50/50 allocation—could lead to a constitutional convention where “We may very well lose control.” Sen. Gary Stevens, R.-Kodiak, pushed back against these threats, stating that legislators need to trust the voters to make the right decision on the constitutional ballot question on the ballot in November of 2022.
Achieving a sustainable and fair long-term fiscal fix will require compromise that has some unappetizing items for members of both parties, but Republicans seem less willing to take the spinach with the dessert than do Democrats.
There has been a lot of praise during this just-concluded special session for the work and report of the Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group, and it’s worth reviewing it to show how some legislators like some parts a lot more than others.
The bipartisan and bicameral Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group produced a report last month calling for a comprehensive package that includes recommendations for:
Constitutionalizing the Percent of Market Value rules to prevent overdrawing of the Permanent Fund
Resolving the Dividend question by either constitutionally guaranteeing a Dividend at some level or putting a Dividend formula in the Constitution
Having the Legislature “work towards” a 50/50 split in the Constitution, with 50 percent of Permanent Fund Dividends going for Dividends and 50 percent going for conventional public services and projects like K-12 education, health care, and public safety
Generating unspecified new revenues—including revenues from a broad-based revenue measure—in the range of $500-$775 million annually
Making unspecified budget reductions of $25-$200 million as well as adopting a revised spending limit
There’s a lot for both parties to like and dislike on this list. What is clear, however, is that a big sticking point is the unwillingness of a number of Republican legislators to accept the amount of new tax revenues needed to pay for the spending—including the spending on Dividends—that would be needed if a 50/50 allocation is to be put in the Constitution. Many Republicans would like to spend a lot of Permanent Fund earnings instead of imposing taxes, however.
This preference was obvious Tuesday afternoon as Republican Senators talked on the floor about the State of Alaska “swimming” and “drowning” in money as a major argument for a $2,350 or $3,800 Dividend.
By contrast, more Democratic legislators—plus a smaller number of Republican legislators—have shown openness to all the elements of the package laid out by that Working Group, including raising substantial revenues.
A long-time legislative aide told me this weekend that “If ranked-choice voting does not save us, we will spend the entire Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve Account.”
I have said before that the Legislature’s default trajectory appears to be spending all the savings it can spend. Can this course be altered?
I walked around late Tuesday afternoon asking “Where’s the champagne?” There was none of the end-of-session bubbly you could find in the Capitol in earlier times, both because of the sour feelings at the end of this special session and the concerns about cellphones recording the drinking and spreading it on social media. So I purchased a Blackberry Donkey cocktail at a local distillery while I contemplated what I have learned during the past month.
I got a more visceral lesson last night involving cellphones, which is “Don’t listen to the podcast so intently that you don’t notice the bear until you get within 15 feet of it.” I was coming back from the gym to the Juneau residence where I have stayed this past month by walking up a narrow staircase with high railings on a steep hill. I kept my head down and my concentration on what I was hearing (without earbuds). I looked up and saw a black bear that might have heard the podcast as well, as it was standing sideways and might have been prepared to go back up the staircase to avoid me.
I turned around and walked quickly down the stairs, and the bear followed some distance behind me.
I decided to take a different route. I bought some dumplings and ate some dried cherries to celebrate. May our state also find an escape.