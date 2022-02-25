At least twice a month, I plan to write a chart analysis on a person relevant on the citywide, statewide, or national scale, and I will occasionally analyze charts of readers who send in their date of birth with time and place (city, state, country). To send in yours for consideration for a public reading, email at editor@anchoragepress.com and write “Chart Analysis” in the subject heading.
A note on reading astrological charts: a person’s astrological chart is not a definitive guide to how they will behave or what choices they will make in their lifetime. There are truly terrible people who have brilliant charts and wonderful people born with only challenging aspects. A person’s astrological chart simply communicates what raw materials a person has with which to work; the study of astrology can be a lovely contribution to the personal study of self-acceptance. I also find it heartening to observe the charts of the people around us who make up our world. There is benefit, I believe, in simply being thoughtful enough to really spend time analyzing how inclination and desire manifests into a person’s story. May we all revel in our humanity and in the magic of the cosmos that brought us here together in the same sliver of time.
This week, we’re looking at Christopher Constant, who, according to his chart, is a born politician with a heart for the human condition.
The details: Ascendant in Leo, Sun in Sagittarius, Moon in Aquarius, Mercury in Sagittarius, Venus in Capricorn, Mars in Pisces, Jupiter in Sagittarius, Saturn in Gemini, Uranus in Libra, Neptune in Sagittarius, Pluto in Libra, North Node in Aquarius, Chiron in Aries, Midheaven in Taurus
Born into the world with a convivial Sun-ruled chart, Constant was born to be among others—he’s a people person through and through. Attracted to parties and especially those in which he can play a prominent role, his stellium in Sagittarius and its relationship with his Ascendant in Leo make this feature the one most readily seen, next perhaps only to his Aquarius moon that longs for freedom, novelty, and innovation. Constant does not like to think inside of the box, and if you try to put him in it, you’ll likely be met with the kind of sarcasm only a well-placed Mars in Pisces can deliver.
But to underestimate Constant in a fight is a mistake you might not realize you have made until decades later. His Mars in the Eighth House prefers to do business with other people and through other people, and Pisces here suggests that he likes to fight in a more elusive way, despite a Plutonic temper he likely has had to tame during his lifetime. There’s something like an image of a cat playing with its food here; if confronted with aggression, a person with Constant’s chart will not respond in kind but in jest. His chart exposes an imbedded snickering desire to show people’s shadow selves to themselves.
But, still the party guy, Constant tries to live in a realm of positivity and optimism. With the Sun as the chart’s dispositor in the Fifth House, there’s a child-at-heart vibe he carries that brings good fortune his way. Constant has likely smiled more than the average person at what feels to be a lucky coincidence.
That Constant tries to live in a realm of positivity is worth noting; while partying and play come easily, a part of his personality is fiercely committed to the rules; with Saturn at the top of his chart, he likes to make rules for himself and others, but part of him suffers from his own rigidity. In a trine with both Pluto and the North Node, this tug of war is stage-setting for success in executive roles; this a building sort of energy that indicates the ability to be both motivational to others and also highly self-motivated. What can plague a man can be a great gift in a capitalist society.
But one of Constant’s gifts is partnering the ethereal with the hard realities of the world. Like people with their Sun in the Fifth House, Constant is insatiably attracted to the arts, but not just in admiration—he wants to help build them and is equally attracted to the brass tax of the arts industry. Venus in Capricorn makes a conjunction with the North Node and offers to create structure for beauty and play.
Nuances aside, Constant’s chart has a very direct thing to say, like the charts of most people who are born staring at the moon at birth. Constant’s chart essentially says: I want to be known (Leo Ascendant) as a creative thinker (Sun in the Fifth in Sagittarius) who considers all aspects of the human condition (Moon in Aquarius) and works with others (Mars in the Eighth) to build what is needed (Saturn in the Tenth). Folks, we have a politician here. Someone who wants to change the system by making different rules to the game.
With his South Node in Leo in the Twelfth House and his North Node conjunct his Moon in the Sixth, Constant is on a mission in this life to learn to serve others and scrape away at the ego that likely rattled the shutters of whatever building he was in at birth. This is not an uncommon set-up for successful politicians; a person in this kind of public leadership role needs to have just enough ego to believe that they can fix the problem through being who they are and believing that that is enough. For Constant, born as he was in the ego of the South Node, staring at the humanitarian, idealist tenets of the North Node in Aquarius, has likely felt this pull his entire life.
The year ahead for Constant is filled with big changes, personally and professionally. Pluto conjunct Venus is never an easy transit for personal relationships; any and all power dynamic imbalances will likely be up for review and thoroughly explored. Chiron is another big player in Constant’s world this year, making an exact conjunction with his Chiron and also a trine with his Mercury. Much of 2022 will feel lifted for Constant; his ideas will be easier to express, but in general, the year will be profound and parts of it might even feel as though he has lived them before or is reliving some of the more karmic areas of his past on an energetic level. The eclipse on April 30 will happen directly on his Midheaven line, signaling major career changes or shifts in his public roles.