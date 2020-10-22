I was born in late1950’s America. The middle class was growing and everyone believed there would always be more of everything. I arrived as a blonde-haired blue-eyed baby girl. Opportunities my parents, and grandparents, never dreamed of abounded for me.
I saw women’s liberation as an issue of my mother's generation. I believed myself equal to any man, and that has made all the difference. Everyone, no matter the color of their skin, had equal rights in my eyes.
At 17, I was excited to actually meet someone who had traveled out of the country. In my lifetime I have journeyed to Canada, Europe, South America, Mongolia, Iceland, Japan and Antarctica. For decades, I toggled back and forth between my souls twin homes, Alaska and Patagonia. Before the Covid 19 pandemic interrupted our jet setting, I could easily name six people traveling internationally in any given month. My parents don’t have a passport.
I have never been rich. In fact, I have been below the official poverty level much of my life. I worked— hard— but usually at work I believed in and enjoyed. I own land, and a house I built myself out of pocket. I have bought, and sold, a dozen automobiles. For my amusement I have a huge collection of toys; kayaks, rafts, skis, bicycles, paragliders.
My brother once reminded me that I lived off the fat of the lamb. And, the lamb was fat indeed, so fat that one could live modestly— however extremely well— off of what others discarded. Thrift stores were my Walmart.
The human population of the earth has doubled during my stay here. At some level I knew—most of us probably did— that this lifestyle couldn’t go on forever. Infinite growth on a finite planet is impossible. It’s against the laws of physics. Such an obvious concept. It’s surprising it took so long to sink in. More houses, more cars, more flat screen TV’s, more swimming pools, more flights to more exotic places, more luxurious vacations, more fancy cloths, more fine food from far away; we were all probably just having too much fun.
I was a child of the sixties. Protests in the streets were common place. Ecology was the new buzzword. People were just beginning to talk about, “a problem with the environment.” Unbeknownst to me, learned people have been talking, and writing, about environmental problems for hundreds of years. (Alexander Von Humbolt predicted human induced climate change in the mid 1800’s.)
As a nine year old I was horrified. There was— if I understood it correctly— a big problem on planet Earth. Somehow, our parents—who existed solely to love and protect us—had created this problem, and now my generation was supposed to fix it. My elementary school friends and I attacked the problem with the enthusiasm of youth, but inside I worried. “What if our third grade paper drive isn’t enough?”
While I was a teenager— enjoying a time of previously unknown material growth— humanity’s demands on the planet quietly exceeded the carrying capacity of the earth.
A lifetime has gone by. Today’s nine year olds are inheriting an unfathomably larger burden. Furthermore, I doubt they can remember a time before they knew about massive, human caused, disruption on planet earth.
A river damed, a forest lost, a species gone forever; it all seemed like individual problems, to be fixed, someday, by someone. Sixty years later, I am finally beginning to understand. It is all the same problem. It is us, and our desires. It’s me and you, and everyone out there.
We are not evil. People do so much good: art, music, love, innovation, kindness. We are immensely capable of caring. Give and take, planting and reaping, are both part of natures equation. We have just somehow forgotten the giving back part— the reciprocity. The earth is generous, but it does not exist, only for our taking. There are other beings here. The society we live in— and have created— doesn’t make change easy. That doesn’t make change any less mandatory.
With wildfires raging and flood waters rising, I think I finally get it. Seriously folks, the party is over. Not instantly. Not all at once, but the end to all this is coming, and fast. It has to. No generation before me and— I am convinced— none that are following now, will live on a planet of apparent excess as I did.
So the question remains, now that I finally understand, what am I going to do with this information and the time I have left. Partying till midnight, trashing the house and dumping my hostess with the mess just doesn’t seem right.*
*Nancy Pfeiffer lives outside Palmer Alaska. She is a long-time wilderness guide and the author of Riding Into the Heart of Patagonia. She continues to live a highly fulfilling life while striving to keep her ecological footprint within her share of the resources the earth has to offer. (Right now, the average person in the U.S. consumes 4.5 times what the earth can provide.)