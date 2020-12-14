What happened to our U.S. Senators when it comes to standing up and demanding that over 48,000 unemployed Alaskans get some help from the next stimulus bill, if it ever comes? Do they plan on being counted and heard or are they more content to sit on the sidelines and watch people suffer?
We all know that Sen. Sullivan is too busy polishing Mitch McConnell’s shoes to do anything. Boy, is this guy useless. He loves the title but isn’t interested in helping Alaskans. I guess that’s what you get when you vote a wealthy person into a powerful position. Sullivan just doesn’t understand the plight of the middle class and frankly he’s not that interested in ever finding out. Murkowski, on the other hand, is coming up for re-election in 2022. She loves to ride the fence on most issues, and I’m surprised she doesn’t more splinters in her legs.
Rarely does Murkowski stand up and raise her voice or pound her fist on a podium while speaking on the senate floor. Mostly, you get written statements from her communications director on how she feels. In the end, she’s dull and predictable. It’s like watching a movie where you know exactly what the actors are going to say in each scene and what is going to happen. She commented on the stimulus package by saying, “We all need to keep working until we can reach a bi-partisan agreement that can pass both chambers and signed by the president.” Like I said, “Predictable.”
Her lackadaisical approach doesn’t work in a situation like this and I love that she now embraces bipartisanship. Where was that when McConnell was funneling judges into lifetime appointments with no say from Democrats? Why didn’t Murkowski work with the other party when she allowed Betsy Devos to get through her committee and become Secretary of Education? Didn’t see the need for bipartisanship then but now it’s just so pressing? Please, Lisa, this movie is boring.
What I really don’t understand is that Democrats passed a second stimulus bill in May 2020 called the “Heroes Act” and nothing ever happened. It was for a little over $3 trillion. Why didn’t Murkowski get on board with it or at least discuss it on the senate floor? Sure, the bill wasn’t going to go anywhere, due to “Grinch” McConnell dismissing middle class needs, but at least start talking about it. She is a U.S. Senator, right?
Uncle Ted wouldn’t have sat around making excuses. He would have gotten to work and made some very public statements like, “This is a joke, Sen. McConnell. People in my state needed help months ago while you sat on your hands and demanded that businesses get more protections. We have Alaskans that aren’t able to pay their bills and eat. It’s Christmas time and I want the people of this country to be able to get presents for their children. Pass a large stimulus bill now!”
Ho-hum Lisa just isn’t that person. She reminds me of an old college friend who would quietly exit through the back door of a bar as you got your ass kicked by someone. In the end, don’t expect Lisa to have your back. She’s too busy massaging McConnell’s.
Murkowski did make a comment about $105 billion school funding within the bill by saying, “Is anything enough money at this point?” I’m not even sure what she was referring to. Just useless rhetoric. If she doesn’t start to define who she is, she’ll have a tough time come 2022.
I remember back in the day when Uncle Ted ran the sub-committee for military appropriations. He’d threaten to hold back funding for other states if their senators didn’t get on board with him helping Alaskans with certain bills. No doubt it was ugly but that’s what politics can be sometimes, and it takes leadership and strength of character to get what you need for your state.
Maybe that’s why Time Magazine listed him as one of the most powerful people in the world. I don’t know if Murkowski has the gumption to be that person. She seems more content trying to perfect her tightrope walk and that’s not what Alaska needs during this time.
A month ago, the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell said the U.S. government could afford to spend four trillion dollars if it wanted to so why not start bringing this guy into conversation? We need to spend our way out of this thing by getting Alaskans money or this state will be dead for the next three summers.
Why not pass a bill where every head of household gets $1,200 and each child $500 and unemployment is $600 per week? Let’s give people money every month for six months. Let’s spend $1.8 trillion in direct payments to households and assist families. I’m shocked it’s even a question when government pisses away money on the most ridiculous things. Now, when people are desperate, they’re arguing, and Murkowski is a senator who would rather negotiate than fight.
At the end of the day, Alaskans need relief in big way and Murkowski is one of 100 people that can formulate that help. We’re a tourist state that has gotten creamed by the virus. Hospitality workers, businesses and government have been decimated.
I think if Murkowski wants to help Alaskans through this crisis and become the senator that gets re-elected for a fourth term in 2022, she should remember the words of Austrian-born author Peter Drucker who said, “Effective leadership is not about making speeches or being liked; leadership is defined by results, not attributes."