By Love, Death, and Socialism By Elstun Lauesen
It was late on November 3, 1976 when my fiancé, Beth Kaplan and I, left Fairbanks for a long Winter Drive to New York City. It was an insane idea, but when you are young and in love somehow nothing seems all that crazy. The only thing that brought our spirits low was the election-night result. Beth and I had delayed our trip to New York for a month in order to volunteer for the all-but-impossible write-in campaign of Mike Bradner, Candidate for Senate Seat O in Fairbanks.
Mike was fresh from a term as Speaker-of-the-House and was considered the favorite to move into an open Senate Seat for District O in 1976. But Mike became one of the first victims of an insurgent Republican Party in Alaska, which would wrest the political control of our state from the Democrats who dominated Alaska’s politics since Statehood. Larry Carpenter, a community relations specialist for Alyeska Pipeline Service Company and an on-air radio personality, helped to engineer a primary challenge to Mike. As Speaker, Mike had signaled a willingness to get tough with the Industry in matters that affected the State’s interests—including taxes. The Industry knew that if Mike won the open Senate Seat, he would have a clear run for the Governorship in 1982. That was unacceptable to Alyeska and its owners.
A bland real estate agent named Dick Greuel filed against Mike in the Democratic Primary. Meanwhile, an establishment Republican named Glenn Hackney filed for the seat on the GOP side. The Republican Party saw to it that there was no primary opposition to Hackney. This was back in the days when Alaska had an open primary system, which meant that anyone, regardless of Party, could vote in the primary of their choosing.
On Primary Day, hundreds of Republicans voted in the Democratic Primary for Greuel, enough to give him the margin of victory over Mike.
The rank-and-file Democrats were outraged over the Republican tactics; Greuel’s complicity in the scheme doomed Greuel’s candidacy in the General Election. Most of us Democrats understood that the feckless and bland Dick Greuel could not possibly win against Hackney and the only hope was a write-in campaign for Mike Bradner. Mike was determined to make history with his write-in, or, failing that, he would ensure that if he was going down, Dick Greuel would go down too. And they both did go down.
In retrospect this was just the beginning of oil’s meddling in Alaska’s political affairs. Today, in 2021, oil and their interests own the Republican Party of Alaska and dominate state affairs.
Mike understood the realities of the political economy of Alaska and was very pragmatic in his relationship with the industry. Mike’s brother, Tim, worked for the Industry for years while co-authoring a newsletter providing political intelligence to subscribers, which included many oil field service and energy companies. I think both Mike and Tim appreciated the pure rationality of oil companies. I remember Mike telling me years ago that oil companies “don’t go to church” when I was complaining to him about the Anchorage Baptist Temple and their ties to the oil-friendly Republican Party. “…be clear about who you are mad at” he said.
Of course he was right. Mike Bradner appreciated order and rationality and his political vision was to model good government using the Alaska Constitution to do so. If properly understood, the Alaska Constitution is a blueprint for a State operating as a beneficial trust creating public equity that, in turn, funded public services. Financed by the public ownership of natural resources, a good and rational government would free individual enterprise and Alaskans would prosper.
Mike’s respect for the oil industry was based on his understanding that, within their fiduciary bubble, they were guided by long range plans, science and rules of conduct. Employees were paid well and rewarded richly, but within the confines of the corporate culture, they didn’t act like jackasses and disrupt the business of the company. You can bet that if Conoco-Phillips tells their Trump-loving, mask defying employees to wear a mask in the office, they will wear their damn mask.
Years ago, Mike taught me that Oil companies plan on a 50-year horizon. They understand the cycle of profit and loss in a much more expansive way than the State Legislature. And that was, perhaps, the root of Mike Bradner’s deepest disappointment. Alaskans are incapable of exercising the discipline and willpower to operate with order and rationality. Most of our politicians don’t plan past the next election or their own retirement options, much less 50 years.
In a parallel fractal universe, there is an outcome far different than our own. Mike Bradner wins the 1976 Senate Seat and he goes on to become Governor of Alaska in 1982. The scores of young people he had empowered take charge of the institutions. We would invest in schools and build public equity. I bet we would continue to pay a State income tax. The Science and Technology Foundation and the Center for Northern Technologies succeed in building a knowledge industry for Alaska. A fiscal plan is put in place and a long-term plan for the State influences the political discourse, keeping it beyond the toxic grasp of ideology. By 1990, the last year of the Bradner Governorship, the tariff disputes will have been settled more favorably for Alaska and the permanent fund would be well on its way to self-sufficiency by the turn of the century.
But in THIS universe all is not lost, thanks, in part, to Mike. Michael Bradner leaves a legacy of leaders, including his own children, who he has empowered by his example and his faith in them. As I read through the remembrances contained in this issue of the Press a common theme emerges. Mike was a mentor to many. And it is through them and their children that an orderly, rational --and compassionate — future for Alaska will be achieved.
Rest in Peace Old Friend.