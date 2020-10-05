With environmental writer and activist Bill Sherwonit continuing to publish attacks on public resource managers in local newspapers, it’s time to lower the vitriol and volume, and lay out a few facts surrounding the establishment of bear hunting in a small portion of Chugach State Park this October.
The 495,000-acre Chugach State Park is Anchorage’s backyard playground, a multiple-use wonderland of mountains, glaciers, rivers, meadows, campgrounds, trails … and wildlife. As more people discover its pleasures, whether to escape Covid-19 or just enjoy the outdoors, it’s no surprise to see more encounters between humans and animals, including bears.
The Anchorage bowl is home to 250-300 black bears and 50-60 brown bears, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) estimates. Many bears plus more park visitors means more human-bear encounters, and while thankfully only a few result in injury or death, as recently as 2017 a bear killed a 16-year-old boy during a mountain race on Bird Ridge inside the park.
ADF&G is responsible for fulfilling Alaska’s constitutional mandate to manage game for sustained yield, and hunting is one of its most effective tools. In consideration of the park’s bear populations, and with advice from the department, in spring 2019 the Board of Game authorized a new black bear hunt in portions of the park.
When ADF&G staff asked the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation (DPOR) how best to integrate black bear hunting in the McHugh Creek drainage with other park activities, I sought public safety advice from the park’s superintendent, rangers and Citizens Advisory Board, and integrated their suggestions. The net result is one of the state’s most restrictive black bear hunts, in a drainage that already has a long track record of safe, successful moose hunts subject to similar weapons restrictions.
Instead of a nine-month hunt open to all, it will be an October-only lottery hunt open to just three hunters, who must demonstrate a high level of hunting competence and marksmanship before receiving individual permits from ADF&G and DPOR, and who may use only shotguns or muzzle-loaders, not rifles. Hunters must register when they enter and exit the park, hunt only in daylight hours on low-traffic weekdays, report every shot fired, and remove every trace of a kill from the park.
By comparison, Alaska law allows any park visitor to carry firearms of any size -- anywhere, anytime, with no training or proficiency requirement -- and to shoot any animal threatening human life or property. Eighty percent of Chugach State Park has been open to hunting for years, and 20 years of data show no hunting-related injuries or incidents in McHugh Creek drainage moose hunts, and very few even in the less-regulated hunts elsewhere in the park.
But the question of whether hunting belongs in Chugach State Park has long been settled. Our division’s actions in crafting and implementing a limited and targeted hunt that respects multiple uses of the park were considered, responsible, legal and proper.
Anchorage residents are blessed that nearby Chugach State Park offers a tremendous variety of ways to enjoy Alaska’s incomparable outdoors. Park managers face the challenge of balancing competing and often passionate desires of a many different individuals and user groups. That managers cannot please everybody is understandable. That they manage to please so many so often is commendable. That they are unfairly criticized and abused by those who don’t always get their way is disappointing.
Ricky Gease is Director of Alaska State Parks