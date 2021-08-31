After watching his first unqualified pick to head the Anchorage Public Library system get voted down by the Anchorage Assembly last Tuesday, Anchorage Mayor David Bronson tapped another unqualified and controversial figure to do the six-figure job — Judy Norton Eledge.
Like Mayor Bronson’s first appointee Sami Graham, Eledge is an unqualified appointee lacking direct experience leading a library and lacking the required master’s degree in library science. Eledge is a former teacher, conservative activist, and Bronson supporter who ran for the Anchorage school board this year losing the race to Dr. Kelly Lessens.
Eledge has also served as president of the Anchorage Republican Women’s Club and in December, cast a vote for Donald Trump as a Republican Elector for Alaska.
Eledge generated outrage over inflammatory social media posts in February and admitted writing “a couple of them” but insisted that some of the posts were “edited” to make her look bad.
The screenshots appeared to demonstrate Eledge linking gay and transgender individuals to pedophilia, criticizing Muslims, Alaska Natives, and people of color.
Daniella Rivera of Channel 2 News interviewed Eledge as outrage over the social media posts grew, writing in her piece:
“In an effort to verify Eledge’s claims the screenshots had been edited, Alaska’s News Source requested that she provide the original posts. She did not provide any proof and her Facebook account now appears to have been disabled.”
It’s not clear what Mayor Bronson was thinking when he appointed Eledge to run the Anchorage Public Library system. Assemblyman Felix Rivera said of Eledge yesterday:
“Let’s just say she has a little bit of a colored past of making interesting remarks.”
That’s putting it mildly.
Like most Americans, I found the events of January 6 horrifying, and anyone who had remotely paid attention to Trump’s social media posts in the weeks leading up to that dark day could reasonably deduce that Trump was working to undermine the free and fair presidential election.
Three months ago, the Epoch Times — affiliated with the Falun Gong new religious movement — continued to downplay the events of January 6, which left multiple people dead. Four Capitol Hill police officers have taken their own lives since the armed insurrection, but let’s face it, in this polarized political climate, not everyone sees things the same way.
Trump’s sowing of disinformation on safe and effective COVID-19 mitigation strategies was abhorrent — a side effect of which was that misinformation on mask-wearing spread across social media like wildfire, causing deep divisions between political parties leading some people to believe that wearing a mask can cause cancer, which to nobody’s surprise isn’t at all true.
Eledge wrote in November of last year that hospitals were not overwhelmed and allegations they were was “union bullshit.” Eledge wrote that testing for COVID-19 should be stopped and encouraged parents to call their doctors and local hospitals to tell them the “truth” about hospital capacity.
In November, hospitalizations continued to increase, putting pressure on the state’s already stretched health care system. The following month, Anchorage entered a monthlong ‘limited hunker down’ to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in the Municipality of Anchorage.
When Eledge ran for school board this year, the ‘Judy Norton Eledge For School Board’ posted to APRE, and a simple group search for her name turns up numerous matches specifically related to her school board candidacy.
In a comment made to APRE under the Alaska Black Caucus Community Discussion live stream on Critical Race Theory, and purportedly referencing a $1.15 million federal grant the organization received, Eledge wrote:
“And the muni gave them a bunch of money. We need to demand a white group.”
When asked by an Anchorage resident what Eledge meant by “white group,” Eledge did not respond, but neither has Eledge deleted her comment.
Is this the librarian Anchorage residents deserve from Mayor Bronson? Has four years of Donald Trump ruined our system of accountability? Is this the most qualified and best-suited candidate to serve patrons of the Anchorage Public Library system?