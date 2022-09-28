Dear Oskar,
I have been divorced for three years now. I did not want the marriage to end and I am still upset about it. I feel so ashamed that I can’t stop these feelings. How can I get over this and just get on with my life already?!
- Let It Be Over
Dear Let It Be Over,
Thank you for being so vulnerable and sharing your pain with me. At the core of everything, we as humans just want to be loved, so when we lose that love it’s painful. I wish I could tell you when these feelings would end, but life isn’t like that. What I can help you with is how to embrace what you are going through—to see the blessing in feeling your feelings.
I was walking down the street the other day, when I heard a woman in front of me ask a small child she was with, “Why are you crying? Don’t cry.” My heart sank. Another generation being taught to push down and deny their feelings. It’s almost a joke: “How do you scare another person? Tell them you want to talk about how you feel.”
Feelings are part of how we process our experiences. For instance, if we don’t allow ourselves to feel anger about being treated badly, we’ll continue to end up in situations where we’re treated badly because we don't understand that we ARE being treated badly. Think about it this way: We would never suggest anyone get rid of their nerve endings, because if they did, they would burn themselves over and over again while cooking.
So first, your feelings don’t have to fit into a specific time frame. Restricting yourself only makes matters worse—the focus becomes getting it over rather than just allowing yourself to be, whatever that may mean. Everyone’s process is different and each part of the process is important. Imagine it being like a loaf of bread. What would happen if you didn’t give it time to rise? It wouldn't be great.
There are many ways to process our feelings, such as talking to someone who is loving, kind, and safe; journaling; crying; hitting a pillow or a punching bag; therapy; support groups; and even just allowing the feelings to be in our bodies. Many people are afraid that if they feel their sadness they’ll stay that way forever. But it’s not true. Feelings are like the weather—they don’t stay the same forever. They will change.
Anytime you go through something good or bad it has an effect on you. It helps you grow as a person. You’re probably not the same person you were after your wedding. You likely saw it as a good thing, so it was easy to process the feelings of going from being single to being married. Nevertheless, you were different from when you first met your spouse to after the wedding. By sitting and allowing yourself to feel your sadness, anger, happiness, and confusion, you will be able to see who you have become, going from someone married to unmarried (who is, no doubt, different from the unmarried person before your wedding). You also will be able to see what you want now in your life compared to what you wanted when you first got married, what worked for you in your marriage, what didn’t, and more. If you stay the course, one day you will wake up and know that you have healed. It won't mean that you were never married and you’ll forget it happened. Instead, it will mean that you are proud of your journey of feeling and ready to set out on a new path as someone who is stronger, wiser, and more loving to yourself and others.
I wish you the best on this journey of feeling, and I know you will be proud of yourself in the end.