les gara.png




I want to commend four of the state’s major news organizations for agreeing on written questions to ask the candidates for governor, but complain about their decision to wait until the end of the month to release them.

The joint effort by the Anchorage Daily News, Alaska Public Media, the Alaska Beacon and KTOO makes it harder for Gov. Mike Dunleavy to blow off the exercise, as he did earlier this summer, having his state-paid frontman lie that Dunleavy was too busy and that he is already on the record answering everything.



Tags

Load comments