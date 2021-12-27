This Christmas, I spent the day with an old friend, Las Vegas. With a two-year hiatus, I was overjoyed to see my old acquaintance who I hadn’t seen since the pandemic started. Upon arrival, my COVID-19 mandated mask fortunately diluted the stale stench of cigarettes and despair.
The shiny cover, the bright lights and the magical sounds of winning always covers up its less desirable traits. But the stories we can tell together have always stayed behind and I treasure them.
As with any old friend, catching up often reveals some new gossip, life updates, and tall tales. I wasn’t disappointed. The gifts I received will stay with me for a lifetime.
To end the year, I share some new gifts given to me from my old friend.
GIFT # 1 The Kitty Kitty Vice Den
For anyone who loves hawker food stalls like the ones you see in Malaysia and Singapore, Resort World doesn’t disappoint. This Genting owned property offers such staples as roti canai (roti prata), teh Tarik (pulled tea), chicken rice, and char kway teow. In Hokkien, char translates to stir fry and kway teow are flat noodles.
Post food sampling, you will be ready for a delicious cocktail and Resort World doesn’t disappoint. Start with purchasing a mango Kit Kat at Ms. Meow’s Mamak Stall before asking the cashier if there is room to enter The Kitty Kitty Vice Den, self-proclaimed “an elegantly grunge speakeasy.”
The Kitty Kitty Vice Den was decorated with full force Christmas decorations, possibly Gaudi inspired. Stuffed Santa and a Grinch joined the party.
GIFT # 2 Bellagio Conservatory at Christmas
Suffering from a mild form of claustrophobia can cause distress as tens of thousands of visitors mosh pit their way through the Bellagio Conservatory during Christmas season. Each Christmas season, running through New Year’s Day, the 14,000 square foot conservatory is transformed into a winter wonderland. A 42’ tall fir tree is decked-out next to a replica of a vintage Santa sleigh. The space transforms your visual senses with 7000 white LED lights, 8,700 ornaments, 13,250 white carnations. 7,500 poinsettias, 300 shrubs, and 25 silver tip fir trees.
GIFT # 3 AREA 15
AREA 15 opened in September 2020 and brought Meow Wolf’s third location of Omega Mart to Las Vegas. Omega Mart is an interactive art installation with parody products in a faux store with hidden passages leading to surreal areas. Omega Mart also has a secret story that takes two to three hours to discover through exploring various sections of the top-secret areas.
Area 15 welcomes visitors with enormous abstract sculpture. Inside awaits a neon glow paint visual experience including a bar, Todd English’s The Beast restaurant, virtual reality, axe throwing, virtual golf, museum fiasco (interactive light and sound), a flight simulator, dual track zipline, an arcade, and more.
And, for rum, brandy, and whiskey connoisseurs, AREA 15 also houses the Lost Spirit’s Distillery whose experience has been referred to as the “Disneyland for Liquor” by Wired magazine and the “Willy Wonka of Booze” by Playboy Magazine.
GIFT # 4 Opportunities to Escape for An Hour or Two
Operation Las Vegas friend was hatched six months ago. No Christmas presents were purchased this season with all holiday funds going toward shows, food, and gambling with my friend, Las Vegas. With each show, I felt an escape from the daily grind and the isolation felt over the past twenty-four months.
Potted Potter is a comedy adaptation which runs through seven books of the Harry Potter adventure in 70 minutes. Designed for the entire family is offers a non-stop onslaught of laughs throughout the two-man show.
Comedy for me is always medicinal and the Comedy Cellar is one of the nation’s best-known clubs. The Comedy Cellar presented four comedians including 2-time Emmy nominee Michael Yo, who played a recurring role on Kevin James’ show Kevin Can Wait. Ninety minutes of non-stop laughter fills the comedy soup for the soul.
Spending Christmas with my old friend after this pandemic reprieve provided a much-needed momentary escape. Twenty-three months ago was the last time I spent time with this friend and I have missed our quality time together. Viva Las Vegas!