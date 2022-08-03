Rob Brezsny

Rob Brezsny

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Aries poet Ada Limón advises us to notice and love "the music of the world." She says that praising and giving attention to the good things "are as important and necessary as witnessing and naming and holding the grief and sorrow that comes with being alive." This is always a crucial principle to keep in mind, but it will be extra essential for you in the coming weeks. Your ability to attract the influences and resources you need most will thrive if you focus on and celebrate the music of the world. PS: I encourage you to sing more than usual, too.



