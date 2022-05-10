How do you practice faith when things seem to be falling apart? I have been trying to find a roommate, and nothing has been working out. I can't afford my place alone, and I am unable to work full-time while I am going through graduate school. I am also afraid of what will happen when I graduate in June.
- Lacking Faith
Dear Lacking Faith,
I have been at the place where you are standing a million times. In fact, I experience a fear of "what will happen to me and my life?" almost every day. But that experience actually gives me faith, which I will explain in a moment.
First, we need to calm your nervous system. When fear comes up, our system goes into fight, flight, or freeze mode. That shuts down the part of our brain that we actually need to help us move forward into new solutions. When I am in this place, I first begin to rub my arm gently as if I were soothing someone I love. My body does not care whether I am scratching my arm, or if someone else is doing it. All it feels is something soothing, and that signals the brain to release the hormone oxytocin, which then stimulates the release of dopamine and serotonin, our happy hormones.
As my body begins to calm down, I am more able to check in on my breathing. Just that slight shift of focus from "my world is crumbling" to "it feels better when I am breathing" already helps me have more faith. When I am in fear, I 100-percent believe that I will die because of whatever is happening, even if it's nothing life-threatening. Rubbing my arm and breathing is an act of courage against the powerful thoughts that are flooding my mind. I now have evidence that doing something different is helpful.
I used to be afraid about opening up, but when I began to openly share my life story with others, the feedback always seemed to be the same: "Wow, you have such faith!" I couldn't understand what they were talking about. Faith? I don't have faith. I had to do those things! Then, one day, someone said it differently: "Your superpower is faith!" Something about calling it a superpower made me stop and think.
As a child, I wished for superpowers like the characters in the cartoons I watched. I wanted to be invisible, to be able to stop bad things from happening, and to never be upset. But unfortunately, the childhood I was going through felt like too much, so I feared what would happen to me, just as you are fearing now. Sometimes, I achieved these superpowers, but at a price: my freedom of living. For instance not stepping up for a job as an MTV VJ because I was too afraid of exposure.
Luckily, a greater force inside me wanted more in my life than my fear did. This force pushed me out into the world and brought me face-to-face with who I truly wanted to be. At 19, I moved to New York City with $50 in my pocket. I had to face many challenges to make a new life in a new city. First, I had to find a job and a place to live right away. I was an extremely shy person, but I had to push beyond that if I was going to succeed. I found a job quickly, but getting an apartment proved much more difficult. A friend let me stay for two weeks, but after that, I found myself homeless for four days. The fear of being on the streets pushed me to call a friend that lived in New York and who I had met six months prior. After a few minutes of light conversation, my friend suddenly said, "You don't have anywhere to live, do you?" I had no idea how he knew. It took everything inside me to tell him the truth, "No, I don't." He immediately invited me to stay with him at his family's home.
As kind as this person was, I knew I needed to keep searching for a place. New York City is not a simple place to find an apartment. It's partly who you know, how much you have, and being at the right palace at the right time. (Hopefully, just as a super old tenant dies.) There were days I wanted to quit, but I carried on, knowing somehow things would work out.
A couple of weeks later, I was in a car accident, where my car ended up looking like an accordion. I was physically fine but mentally and emotionally shook. Still, I continued moving forward. I was working two waitressing jobs, but I knew I needed to make another bold step. I wanted to work in fashion, and if there was anything my accident taught me, it was that life can end in an instant. I hadn't finished college, and I was afraid I would be turned down when I applied for fashion jobs. I went for it anyway. During one interview, I could see in the interviewer's eyes that she was hiring me because she could see I had something more than a degree. I had courage and faith.
I used to think faith was some religious idea that meant trusting blindly in another's dogma. For me, faith is a verb. Talking about something is not faith—faith is taking actions that go against everything my fear brain wants me to do. Everything I did on that journey to New York City was an act of faith. It wasn't easy, but what I gained from it is something no one can ever take from me: the faith to do it all again.
That strength gave me the courage to face more challenges in my life, each one making me stronger, wiser, more loving, more compassionate, and more giving. Faith has taught me that the journey is what makes life joyful.
I am so excited for this moment in your life. This is the moment you have been waiting for, the moment when you will find out the true beauty of who you are. I know if you listen to your inner guidance, it will take you on a journey of discovery that will fill your heart, mind, and soul like you never even imagined. And that, my dear, is something no bank, no flood, no hard times, no person, or anything else can take away from you. That is why one must practice faith!