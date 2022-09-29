IMG_4902.JPG




I had a few major goals when I assumed the helm as the Managing Editor for the Press. The first was to build on the Press’ legacy of inclusion and representation. The second was to return the Press to its alt-weekly roots by focusing on arts and entertainment coverage. So, when our team decided it was high time we had an arts and entertainment special edition, I was elated.

For the last two weeks, I delved into every corner of the Anchorage arts scene, and it was an eye-opening experience. I have been ensconced in the city’s music scene for almost a decade – I actually got my start as a photographer by photographing Local Roots shows at Koot’s. However, as the last 14 days showed me, I have only been scratching the surface of what is a bigger scene than I could ever imagine.



