I had a few major goals when I assumed the helm as the Managing Editor for the Press. The first was to build on the Press’ legacy of inclusion and representation. The second was to return the Press to its alt-weekly roots by focusing on arts and entertainment coverage. So, when our team decided it was high time we had an arts and entertainment special edition, I was elated.
For the last two weeks, I delved into every corner of the Anchorage arts scene, and it was an eye-opening experience. I have been ensconced in the city’s music scene for almost a decade – I actually got my start as a photographer by photographing Local Roots shows at Koot’s. However, as the last 14 days showed me, I have only been scratching the surface of what is a bigger scene than I could ever imagine.
On Saturday, September 24, I once again found myself in the dimly lit Ice Bar at Koot’s but instead of the regulars – The Jephries and Estate Sale – I was greeted by influencers in Anchorage’s underground hip-hop movement. The first to perform was Jay Simmons. Alaska’s version of Lil Nas X, Simmons dropped powerhouse hooks and dance moves in front of a packed house who didn’t miss parroting back a single verse. He was followed by Jay Reeder and AG & DC – all of whom threw down in epic fashion. Although I didn’t get to see the headlining Brother Buffalo, I went home fully hyped about seeing all these performers again.
But a flourishing hip-hop scene was only one of the eye-openers. The second was seeing firsthand how much Anchorage drag has grown since COVID. From Friday to Sunday, I saw five different shows featuring boylesque, kings, and all manner of queens. Of course, some artists like Lamia Monroe and De La Rosa were doing double-time performing at multiple shows last weekend. Nevertheless, seeing newer queens like Beyquance and Brenden Badd shake their groove thing was heartening. It was also amazing to see drag kings like Jasper Dragful, Mx. Mars Monroe, and Dr. Feelgood throw down unforgettable lip syncs.
The only thing that put a slight damper on my weekend jubilation was learning that the Anchorage Concert Association, as well as other live arts organizations, are struggling to fill seats this fall.
“You know, I think that people have just gotten comfortable with staying home and watching Netflix over the last two years,” Anchorage Concert Association Executive Director Jason Hodges said. “I don’t know what it would take to have another paradigm shift, but I am hoping it happens.”
Hodges’ words echoed in my head as I looked at the Concert Association’s incredible fall lineup. How could shows like Eisenhower Dance Detroit, The Suffers, the Portland Cello Project, and the Blue Man Group not be attracting patrons? Then I remembered that I, too, have fallen into a pattern of devaluing live performances since the world stopped in 2020. I haven’t been avoiding going to the Performing Arts Center on purpose – it just stopped being a part of my routine two years ago, and I have yet to add it back in.
Sadly, the consequence of Anchorage’s arts patrons not attending as many live performances is reduced income and therefore booking power for organizations like the Concert Association.
“Alaska is already a tough sell for major acts because it requires them to take several days off from a busy tour season which results in lost income for the performer. When you factor in fewer ticket sales, booking gets that much harder,” explained Hodges.
So, what can we as a community do to keep the scene alive and well? It’s simple. We can buy tickets to shows rather than ask for comps. We can forgo the movies for the real thing. We can share selfies taken at events on social media and tell our friends what they’re missing by staying home. As we all know, FOMO is a powerful tool.
As you flip through this week’s edition, I hope you feel inspired to get back out there and enjoy Anchorage’s art scene. And maybe, just maybe, you’ll be inclined to purchase a ticket to an upcoming performance.