Alaskans,
I have a question about when people are ending relationships. Over the years I have had a few different partners and I am almost always the one that gets broken up with. I think it’s because I believe that if you want something to work you have to put in the work.
A handful of times when someone that I am dating has ended things with me they have used some variation of the old cliché, “it’s not you, it’s me.” I can understand people using this line in order to let someone down easier or not feel as guilty about hurting someone, but have any of you ever been in a situation where this was actually the case? Every time I hear it, I automatically start questioning everything that I have ever done because I know that it is actually about me.
In my most recent breakup there were no issues beyond the fact that she is very focused on continuing some education and getting a better job, and I am happy with the job that I have as a bartender and some construction work in the summers. I don’t see that as a reason to break-up.
Can there be any truth to this cliché? If it’s a lie why do people keep using it? I wish someone would just tell me the truth.
This is an interesting question that you have presented. We have also had people use this cliché on us in one way or another, and we understand why you don’t always think that it is true. Sometimes when a break-up needs to happen it’s hard to tell someone that we have cared about for a while things that will hurt them worse than ending the relationship can. It’s our instinct to soften the blow. We may offer half-truths and omit details about why we are ending things in order to make ourselves feel less guilty, like you mentioned.
In the case of your last relationship we believe that your girlfriend was being very truthful in the words that she was using. For this person ending the relationship was because she currently has a singular focus — herself. She wants to spend all of her time and energy bettering herself and her education and career path. You can choose to take offense to this and assume that she wants you to do the same, in which case she would be ending the relationship because there is something wrong with you. We would like to think that instead her reasoning has more to do with the fact that she believes there is something wrong with her. She is not achieving the goals that she has set for herself. That would be where the cliché “It’s not you, it’s me” is completely honest. She could be hurting as well but knows that she would not be able to give you the attention and affection that you deserve.
We want to bring some attention to another part of your letter. You stated that you put in more work in a relationship than the people you date. This can be problematic. When we are in a relationship people tend to believe that it is a 50/50 split when it comes to putting in effort. That’s false; it should be both partners giving 100 percent and then when one person is having an off day or week there is still enough energy being put in to make it work. It’s possible that in the past you have dated people that were already starting to pull away and figure out that the relationship needed to end. When you doubled down on your efforts and tried to make things work that were never going to be successful, the partners you had decided to end things.
Since you stated that in most cases you are the person being broken up with, you need to look at the behavior of the common denominator. You. Maybe it’s time to take a moment to be single and focus on yourself.
Dear Alaskans,
Is it possible to be friends with someone that you disagree with politically? With everything that is happening in the news and around the country the commentary on Facebook is turning my stomach. I keep discovering people in my life that have severely differing ideals than mine. People that I know to be good people are posting some hateful and ugly things and I really don’t like it.
Should I end a friendship over the way someone votes?
Wow. This is a question we have to ask ourselves every single time that things come up for a vote. There are times when our reasons for being friends with someone has nothing to do with politics. It could be sports, shared hobbies, or any number of other things that bond us to a person in a way that the conversation doesn’t come up. Then, months or even years later a hot button topic is being discussed on social media and all of a sudden, we see where people’s loyalty lies.
The easy answer is that yes, it is perfectly acceptable to end a relationship with anyone over something that you feel violates your ethics and boundaries. This includes the way a person votes politically. In this world where people experience racism and hate every day it is OK for you to not spend time with someone if they vote for a candidate who is proven to vote against the laws that protect you or your loved ones. You have to decided what is enough and what is too much when it comes to the belief systems of those around you. While we are on the subject, we support anyone ending a friendship for any reason that makes them uncomfortable. You have to protect your own emotional and mental health.
While we are saying that it is OK to end any friendship, we also don’t believe that you should surround yourself only with people that agree with you on every topic.
It’s actually healthier to spend time with people that don’t believe exactly the same as you all of the time. If you are able to find a person that has some different ideals as you, and the two of you can have a healthy debate and conversation, absolutely spend some time with them. To clarify, we are not talking about big issues like racism, homophobia, abuse, violence, or any of the problems like that we are facing during this current voting cycle. Some of the smaller ones — like taxes — might be OK. Again, you have to decide what your limits are.
