Dear Oskar,
I have been working at my company for 10 years. I go above and beyond my job, and yet each time there is an opportunity for a promotion, someone else with less experience or someone I have trained gets the job. What more can I do to show those in a position of power that I am worth it?
—Needing a Promotion
Dear Needing a Promotion,
What more can you do to prove your worth? Let go of proving.
Many years ago, when I started on the road of self-discovery, a thought popped into my head: I don’t think I’m worthy. That big realization left me feeling elated because the key to finding an answer to a problem is knowing what the problem really is, right?
A few nights later, I was sitting across from a friend for dinner and couldn’t wait to share my revelation with her. “Jackie, I’ve figured out my problem!” I told her. “And I’ve come up with a list of things to help me become worthy.” She suddenly got very silent. Jackie is 5’ 10” with extreme natural beauty and had a large, pregnant belly that made her seem even more powerful than I already believed she was. With a force of wisdom so strong that I nearly fell off my chair, she said, “Oskar, You were born worthy. You are worthy, and there is nothing that can take your worthiness from you!”
There was so much clarity of truth in that statement that I became deeply silent. I thought about what she said. Nothing to do but accept my worthiness is already there? Where was the noble fight in all that? I had fought most of my life for the right to be alive. Now what I was hearing was that if I could accept this truth, all I would have to do was put that energy into creating a life that I wanted without having to ask permission from anyone to tell me I was worthy.
From that moment, knowing I was already worthy became the driving force in clearing away all the untruths I had picked up about what made a person worthy or unworthy. Did it happen overnight? No, it’s been a long journey of practicing standing in that energy and making choices from that place of inherent worth. Those choices have led me to happier career changes, more loving relationships, and a more peaceful, fulfilling life.
We each have a right to live our own beautiful lives as stated in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men [and women!] are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” I love the part where it says “endowed by their creator.” For me, that says that no person is in charge of whether or not I am worthy. (As for the part that says “all men,” I can add “and women” without asking permission from the men!) All I have to do is get in touch with my own divine self and decide what is right for me.
So now that we have established you’re already worthy, let’s get down to taking some actions. What I hear in your question is that you go above and beyond in your work, as well as being a team player. If you are not getting the recognition you deserve, I suggest you begin to look for a new workplace. Life is all about relationships—relationships with our careers, friends, lovers, family, cars, money, homes, and most importantly: ourselves. How we relate to ourselves is how we will relate in every other relationship. If we care, love, and respect ourselves, that will show up in every aspect of our lives.
So, I would suggest getting out a piece of paper. Write down what you want from your job, such as:
A place that values your contribution
Somewhere that pays you [insert your ideal salary]
A place where you can have [insert your dream position]
A commute that takes [how long]
An environment that is inclusive, diverse, [any other adjectives you like]
A company offering benefits that include . . .
A schedule with the hours of [name your time]
If you take steps to move beyond your current place of work, remember to be gentle and patient with yourself. Changing jobs is brave and exciting, but it also involves time, patience, and a willingness to put yourself out there (which can sometimes feel a little scary). If you decide to stay, remember that someone’s ideas about you have more to do with them than you.
I have learned that it’s not my business what someone thinks of me. It’s my business to love, honor, and respect myself — and follow my own path. I wish you the best on this journey!