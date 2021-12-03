The Left long ago ran out of intellectual ammo, but it was seldom more obvious than in their latest sanctimony. In a long and continuous parade, Rep. David Eastman has been subjected to vicious attacks and demonizations that would be laughable except that the Left truly believes their own propaganda, and think that most people do, too. This happens because the Left has the mainstream media blare horns --- and censors --- on their side.
We should not be surprised, then, to see the irony in the open letter published by West Pointers in the Mat-Su Frontiersman. It appears to be led by a man with the constitutional understanding of a junior high schooler, and says reams about the vetting process and constitutional curriculum going on at West Point in recent years. Congressman Mike Waltz, a decorated Green Beret veteran and Pentagon advisor, has scored the Point for teaching CRT. I wonder if they want him to resign, too? Place your bets.
These men apparently believe that anything the Leftist-mainstream-Marxist-Democratic Party says must therefore be true. Thus, Eastman’s membership in Oath Keepers, a demonized organization, shamelessly and falsely discredited like Nick Sandmann and Kyle Rittenhouse were by the mainstream press, must be accurate. In their minds, there is certitude in any published statement told to us by the New York Times or the Washington Post, even though they have been wrong far more often than Alex Jones. Yet, these mental midgets cannot see the irony of criticizing Eastman for belonging to Oath Keepers … while they score him for failing to keep his oath!
And for what, exactly, is the oath taken? They are confusing loyalty to the government as the same thing as loyalty to the Constitution. These are two different things. When in the Army, a soldier voluntarily surrenders his own will and thoughts to become a willing tool of military orders, under the ultimate authority of the executive branch. But even the armed forces have such thing as immoral orders, which are not to be obeyed.
But Eastman is no longer in the military, although the organization Oath Keepers understands that the oath does not end when mustered out, but it would appear that his critics do not like Eastman to think for himself. He is now a member of the state legislature which enjoys immunities from any speech uttered while on the floor, and except for felonies or breach of the peace, cannot be arrested. These immunities were granted for a reason: how else are our elected servants going to root out espionage, bureaucratic overreach, corruption, graft, domestic enemies or unconstitutional actions, unless they open their mouths to investigate and persuade not only their colleagues, but also the citizenry?
According to these West Pointers, the government must always be obeyed and never criticized, even as an elected civilian. It would appear that they are not teaching American History at The Point. The sordid Sedition Act of 1798, enacted just a few years after the Bill of Rights, would have brought these same alumni down hard on Eastman for criticizing President John Adams, for whom the Sedition Act was specially concocted, and all in the name of “national security”.
And look at what is happening, right now, in the military. It is driving out the religiously and morally inclined personnel, those who can think for themselves regarding experimental jabs and the inherent dangers that are being suppressed. We have already seen where lawyers in Michigan, under its communist-feminist governor and cabinet, threatens to disbar them if they investigate or entertain a lawsuit that questions the integrity of the 2020 election!
Tyranny cannot stand dissent. Tyrants act like third graders, who stop their ears and talk loudly so that they cannot hear their critics. It’s just an opinion, but someone needs to please check the red diapers of these vaunted seventy West Pointers.
Bob Bird is the chairman of the Alaska Independence Party.