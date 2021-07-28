Sometimes when we get out of a relationship we might look for the exact opposite of what we had before. It could be that, subconsciously, we are searching for the exact opposite of the thing we had before.
I have experienced this in romantic relationships but it seems to occur more often in my friendships.
One of my dear friends, Deacon, was in the Army when we first met. Physically, he was everything that I have never been — muscular and handsome. I am not sure where the basis of our friendship came from. We would party together and always had a great time. He has always been a kind human, and later in life he had a major transformation that I never saw coming. He realized that his life was missing faith and returned to his roots as a born again Christian. It was interesting that our friendship became stronger after that. His faith — and my lack thereof — made us have conversations that I never would have had before. Our discussions and debates made me a better person, and when he challenged why I believed what I did it made me have more confidence in what my beliefs actually were.
Another friend that changed the way I look at the world was Titan. This man is one of the strongest friends I have ever met. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds of pure muscle, he intimidated me at first. His voice and the fact that he rarely smiled intimidated me even more. After our first few meetings I realized that he was one of the sweetest and kindest people I had ever met. He took care of me at some of the lowest points of my life. We never agreed on anything except for the fact that we both knew that our lot in life was to take care of the people that needed us the most. That was our first of many connections to come.
The reason for this chapter, however, is a man named Boss. For years, I was a nightclub, bar, and restaurant manager. I once took a job at a corporate restaurant that is completely different than what I am used to. It was during the COVID-19 shut down. The service industry was ravaged — unfairly to my mind — and I could not find work for months. I am fairly infamous in the industry and I started to feel attacked but my friend called me and told me he had mentioned to his manager that I could probably take a few shifts. I got the job and I was happy to be employed again.
From the day I started everyone told me that I would not get along with Boss. Some said that we were too much alike; the rest told me that we were too opposite. Both groups were correct. For the first two days, we did not like each other. You do not put an Aries and a Leo in the same space and expect one to back down. We butted heads and growled at each other in the exact way that you would expect our Zodiac counterparts to battle. Then something happened.
We ended up in a high-stress situation and all of a sudden both of us buckled down and just did the job that needed to be done. When I saw the way that Boss could get it done regardless of personal feelings I gained a level of respect for him. As I watched him I realized he was one of the best managers I had seen in a while. His interactions with each employee were different. Whatever someone needed, he gave. Whether it was a direct order, a kind word, or a list of tasks, he knew how to manage each one differently. This gained a whole new level of respect from me. This is a rare trait in a job that often finds managers trying to treat each other equally. This is not what employees always need. People don’t leave jobs; they leave managers.
I was in a high stress mode that night. I was barking at people and getting pissed off by customers that were downright rude. We were understaffed and outnumbered. I am not exactly a subtle person. I was telling everyone exactly what I thought of them. I made a small mistake and Boss called me on it. I looked him directly in the eyes and said “Fuck you, Boss.” Without breaking his gaze he said, “Only one thing comes from that. I am gonna make your butt hurt.”
I died.
It’s not often that someone will come back at me with something so sassy and witty that it makes me stop in my tracks. I am always the quickest with comebacks. This one shocked me so quickly that I had to stop and laugh and just admit that I had met my match.
I was also suddenly attracted. That’s never a good thing.
From that point forward, Boss and I developed a great relationship. There were still times that we would size each other up in a tense situation, but there was always an underlying respect for the other person that won out over every other thing. He has unique ways of inspiring me and showing gratitude for all of the ways that we work together. He looks out for me not just in our job that we work together but also in other areas of my life. He is actually the reason I wrote this chapter. He found out that I had been slacking on my writing and gave me reasons to continue writing because somehow he saw that there was something that was missing in my life and became a friend and coach to get my life back on track.
My respect for him comes from so many other things as well. He never leaves a person drowning if he can save them. He would throw himself in front of a bullet if it meant they would not have to feel the pain. He works harder than anyone I have ever seen while being disrespected constantly. He does things every day that I get away with but he gets called out simply because is a straight man and not the sassy gay guy. He is blunt, and honest, and I never have to wonder where I stand with him. These are the traits I like in myself, and I adore them in him.
Our politics, religious beliefs, and a lot of other things are different, but when it comes to the kind of man I want to be, I would say I want to be a Boss.