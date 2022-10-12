More than a year ago I first wrote of the 2011 federal fraud investigation of U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

Now that the fraud claims have become central in attack ads against Tshibaka, Alaska news organizations owe it to their readers, listeners and viewers to put the investigation in context and report on what it means and doesn’t mean.

This is from the redacted 2011 federal investigation of Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka that found 596 “questionable hours” on her time and attendance records as a federal employee.
Tshibaka provided an affidavit in which she said she worked remotely for most of the 596 hours, but her supervisors were unable to substantiate her claims, a key reason why the investigators wanted fraud charges against her.


