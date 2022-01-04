A few years ago, many Anchorage-based medical practices started posting prices for common office procedures. In 2021 this became State Law.
“I think one of the things that it is important the public understands is that they have a right to know what their health care costs before they receive it. Their health care providers should be publicly posting their sixty most offered services with the undiscounted price in a public place and on their website,” Representative Ivy Spohnholz said. “Additionally, you can get a good faith estimate if you ask for one. Most Alaskans do not know they have that right. The law went into effect in January 2021 in the middle of the pandemic so it kind of got lost in the shuffle.”
While posting prices is helpful for those who take the initiative to pre-plan medical care, for the majority of people who do not, it does not help. When your child is ill, you take them to the nearest medical office or the office you have gone to in the past regardless of the posted prices. The time for shopping is over. The same happens when you need emergency care. EMS arrives and takes you to the nearest emergency room. No chance to check prices you go where you are taken and pray that your “insurance,” if you have any, will cover the costs. There is a saying in automotive sales that “only fools and desperate people pay sticker price.” The same can be said for medical pricing. The difference being that when you have an accident you are desperate no matter how careful you thought you had prepared.
There are at least two groups providing Emergency room Physicians to Anchorage Area Hospitals. One of them is “in network with Blue Cross” at one hospital but not at the other unless they admit the patient or keep the patient in the ER for more than 12 hours. How is the person receiving emergency treatment supposed to learn that and decide to be transported to the other hospital to be in network? They can not; they are receiving emergency medical treatment and are in no condition to make any rational decision.
Alaska is always listed in the top five states for Medical Care. This list shows how much the State spends per capita, keeping in mind this counts everyone in the state, including those who do not get State assistance with medical expenses. Yet several other websites do not list Alaska as a top cost state for individuals because we have a sizable percentage of our population that exercises their right to free health care via Indian Health Services and or Medicare. Since these people do not have to pay for medical services, the cost of their care is not figured in the health care cost studies.
If we could reduce health care costs, employers could pay workers more because they would spend less on medical care or medical insurance. Currently Alaska employers pay more for employee medical insurance than employers in any other state. If the State could reduce health care costs, we could reduce our annual budget troubles.
The State of Alaska is the largest purchaser of medical care in the State. Due to the substantial number of employees and families covered by State insurance, and that is without counting Medicaid. The State funds education so indirectly. The State funds healthcare for teachers and others that work for the school districts.
The Governor should convene a Health Care Cost Reduction Summit, inviting the heads of all the insurance companies operating in Alaska, the heads of the hospitals, the heads of the major medical groups such as Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute, Peak Neurology, Alaska Neurology, Primary Care Associates, Orthopedic Physicians of Alaska, Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic, Medical Park Family Practice, Capstone Medical, a few others, The Commissioner of Administration and the Head of DHSS. Hold the summit on an island with a decent hotel so the meeting can take place in an orderly fashion without a bunch of people protesting. If by the fourth day this group has not produced a plan to immediately start reducing medical costs to individuals, the state and other employers then the Governor should walk in and say: Effective (Pick a date, I say July 1) The State will pay 10% less for all medical procedures except routine office visits. If your medical group wants to be in network for the largest group of patients in the state, you will accept this reduction and additionally have not less than 10% of your practice be patients on Medicare or Medicaid. If several school districts will give the governor authority to make this demand for them prior to the summit the medical providers will have no choice but to accept the demand.
Being that our Governor likely does not know how to use the power of being the largest purchaser of a given service in the state to demand a lower price, there are other ways to extract lower prices if the working group does not do so on their own. An RFP system could be set up. Items sent out for RFP would primarily be diagnostic testing and other procedures such as infusions where your primary care provider is not normally present. The companies that bid the lowest price in each geographical area would get the contract for that area. If a company in a metro area bid low enough for a particular medical procedure it may be less expensive to fly someone in to receive the service. To prove the concept works and saves money a two-year test could be done using the top 30 or 40 expensive CPT codes (medical procedure codes) These would not be the thousands of A-1C tests done each year for state employees and families though they may add up to be expensive this would be the MS Infusion that could cost $50K every few months for one patient, or any number of other infusions and other treatments that cost a few thousand dollars a month. Bid out the 30-40 of these tests or procedures for two years then catalog the savings as proof of concept. This could be done with state employee, (School Districts may voluntarily join the trial) and with an easily obtained trial waiver, Medicaid and Medicare patients. Potential savings on the trial program is $50 million a year. This approach has been proposed to various members of the House, Senate and Governor’s office over the last six years. None thought it was worthwhile. The most common reasons for not pressing forward to implement or improve this idea were variations of: We have a $3 billion dollar budget gap so $50 million does not help at all.
I do not know about the rest of you, but I think saving $50 million is a big deal. No, it does not come close to solving a $3 billion dollar budget gap, but what single savings program, budget cut, tax increase does?
It is time we stop looking for one thing to save our budget woes and look for multiple ways to reduce expenses and, yes, increase revenues without further damaging the economy.
Cutting medical expenses will not only save the State money but it will put more money back in individual’s pockets — money consumers can spend in other areas of our economy.