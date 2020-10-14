I’ll put this out there up front, I didn’t vote for Mayor Berkowitz; I rarely agreed with his policy positions or decisions. However, at the end of the day, I knew we both wanted the Municipality to be a better place.
The recent scandal that, for one reason or another, led to the Mayor deciding to resign is no reason to celebrate or gloat. This is a very sad and depressing place for Anchorage to be.
At first, I really didn’t care that two consenting adults engaged in sexting that for them both was simply unprofessional, naive, and just plain stupid. But then after the Mayor announced his resignation on Tuesday, I was aghast at people celebrating his political downfall. Who does that?
The Facebook group ‘Save Anchorage’ is awash with online profiles who don’t live in Anchorage, celebrating the downfall of our popularly elected Mayor. It’s full of angry posts throwing out incredibly ignorant accusations against our popularly elected Assemblymembers. Granted, at the same time there are several supporters of the Mayor trying to defend his actions in a sad attempt to salvage some of what they perceive as political goodwill, but alas, that’s probably a fool’s errand.
Elections have consequences and if these hordes of protesters had cared they would have been involved in Rebecca Logan’s run to unseat the Mayor a couple years ago... they weren’t. I would know, I was her campaign treasurer.
What Anchorage needs most right now is to figure out who becomes our interim Mayor next week. Will Forrest Dunbar vie for the position in hopes it’ll help his April run? Probably not. He’ll certainly want to distance himself a bit from the Berkowitz administration. What Anchorage needs is a reasonable steady caretaker to manage the next 6-months with some level of professionalism. If it were up to me it’d be John Weddleton or dark horse Kameron Perez-Verdia. We need a reasonable leader for these unreasonable times.
Anchorage needs to focus on getting our house in order. The Assembly needs to do a better job of listening to their constituents. The Office of Mayor needs a steady hand managing a perilous health and economic situation. And the rest of Alaska needs to keep their comments to themselves .