“When they go low, we go high.” doesn’t mean we should just hide when the mud starts flying. It means we stand up for our principals, wipe our faces, and keep speaking out. The Alaska Democratic Party, in the face of the biggest threat to the future of democratic candidates in Alaska decided to hide in the corner in silence. They should have spoken up, taking a stand for their core principles and the voters and candidates who will be disenfranchised by Prop 2 as it’s currently written.
Some claim that “party elites” only oppose Prop 2 because it takes away power from the party; underestimating just how weak the parties in Alaska actually are.
The Alaska Democratic Party, my party, would rather appease so-called “moderates” who don’t believe in a woman’s right to choose, or a worker’s right to be protected by a union, than stand up for the core beliefs outlined in our party’s platform. We all know Alaskan politics are distinct from the rest of the country; I’m a proud gun-owning, dissent collar wearing Alaska Democrat who doesn’t feel the need to hide my beliefs from the world to make a point and speak on what’s best for my community.
The Alaska Democratic Party failed to support a progressive, grassroots, women-led campaign against Prop 2-- Protect Our Elections. Even in the face of sexist-rooted harassment by proponents of the measure, which I experienced firsthand, the Alaska Democratic Party remained silent and refused to condemn such behavior. I chose to step away from this grassroots effort when it became clear that progressives around me, to include my own party, would not help fight against this insidious proposition. Their silence was deafening. It appears standing by in silence is now a mainstay of the Alaska Democratic Party.
The 25-page proposition 2 hides behind three progressive sounding talking points-- designed to usher in a new era of “moderate” republican rule in Alaska. It is funded by out of state elitists who are trying to hoodwink us with liberal language that sounds compelling on the surface. John Arnold, the Texas Billionaire behind the Action Now Initiative (a top contributor to prop 2) spent $28 million dollars in an attempt to raid the pensions of public workers in California, and is currently backing an unconstitutional police surveillance project in Baltimore. Alaska’s state campaign finance regulations are already among the strongest and most transparent in the nation- so why are ultra-rich donors attempting to buy Alaska’s election system under the guise of getting rid of “dark money” in politics?
The electoral system we currently have protects our rights here at home, but if this proposition is allowed to pass, we will lose our local champions for Choice, Equality, and Justice. Other states who tried ranked-choice voting saw similar reductions in representation and soon after reversed such propositions. Proposition 2 is bad for Alaska and flies in the face of what the Alaska Democratic Party stands for.
Ultimately, I believe in people, not party. Especially a party that shamefully sits idly by as threats to Alaska’s strong electoral system pour in from out of state interests. Burn it down if you want, but don’t destroy Alaskan elections in the process.
Leighan Gonzales is a current student in the UAA Justice Department and formerly served as Chair of Protect Our Elections No on 2. She was born and raised in East Anchorage to young parents who worked multiple jobs to make their way through school while raising three children. Her family relied on DenaliKidCare coverage when, as an infant, she had risky and expensive open-heart surgery to repair a congenital birth defect, with years of recovery. Her personal experiences inspired her lifelong fight for equality, affordable quality healthcare, and justice for Alaskans.