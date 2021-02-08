I went on the Alaska Watchman Radical RightWing Propaganda Site (RRWPS, for short) to see how they reacted to Dr. Ann Zink’s takedown of their disinformation on Alaska Public Radio. The Alaska Watchman presented data on post vaccination deaths as though the vaccinations were the cause of the deaths.
Here is the takedown of the Alaska Watchman’s “misleading” post
https://www.alaskapublic.org/2021/02/06/listen-alaskas-top-doctor-says-misinformation-hurts-vaccination-effort/
Navigate to the Alaska Watchman site on Facebook to see their response.
Damn. It must have hurt.
Jake Libbey (of the Watchman) treats us to one of his over-produced narcissistic propaganda pieces refuting Dr. Zink — sniffing with outrage that anyone would dare to question the Alaska Watchman.
All they were doing was reporting municipal statistics? Yeah, right.
Mr. Libbey then intones the predictable conspiratorial voice — the, you know, the “here is what they don’t want you to know,” approach.
In this case, Libbey asserts that the coronavirus inoculations aren’t really vaccinations at all but gene therapy; they are designed not to immunize you but to merely lessen symptoms! And this is the hoax punch line: so even after you get your shot ‘they’ still want you to behave like a spreader and wear masks— even when you have received their drug!
Outrageous, right?
Well, I can tell you that — like the hundreds of worshipful followers on the Watchman Facebook page I just thanked Jesus for the likes of Joel Davidson and Jake Libbey and (almost) grabbed my checkbook to write them a check for the minimum recommended donation: $50 a month! Because like their site says:
“If you value Alaska Watchman reports, please consider being a monthly supporter to help sustain our efforts.”
Wow! $50.00 a month from a couple of hundred outraged Trump-supporting Christian culture Warriors, that is $10 grand a month! That’s enough to buy some king-sized high-thread count sheets, eh?
Well...how can YOU get into this lucrative business of harvesting the Benjamins from outrage in the Right? How can YOU get onboard the RightWing outrage gravy-train yourself?
As a public service, I will break it down for you.
THE ALGORITHM OF RIGHTWING OUTRAGE
Take any existential crisis. Seriously, pick one, any one: Climate change, Pandemic, Economic collapse, War on Terror, etc.
Each of them will require the following:
• A large, coordinated federal and institutional response;
• Some sort of individual sacrifice
• Public support
• Trust in Authority
All of these are easy to attack and subvert!
As a paid Propagandists on the Right you will immediately want to carp about the sacrifice. Let’s face it, we are basically lazy and selfish so whatever we are asked to do for the “Good of the Whole”—push back!
Why should I sacrifice? “You are not the boss of me!”
Got that? Good.
Now, start a Facebook group and invite all the folks on Save Anchorage to join. Call it something stirring like: ‘Sacred Duty’
Whatever inconvenience the citizen has to go through (Airport security, wearing masks) is you need to contextualize it as “Big Brotherism” and the “Deep State” trying to “control the Sheeple.”
Then you must assert that the threat is a Hoax. Examples: 9-11 is a hoax, climate change is a hoax, the Pandemic is a hoax and, in this case, inoculations are a hoax. The Alaska Watchman is a perfect template for the moneyball...use it!
It always helps to spread rumors about George Soros and Bill Gates getting rich off whatever hoax you contrive. Most of your future subscribers will be anti-Semitic and hate nerds so those two are a reliable demons.
And finally, you need to declare that the hoax is really a “false flag, allowing “...government to confiscate our guns and to shut down God.” (This last one got extreme currency when houses of worship were asked to limit services during the pandemic; it made millions of dollars for the RightWing propaganda shops).
THE RIGHTWING PAYOFF: it’s all about money, honey.
Outrage on the right has become a cottage industry. Triggering outrage among the angry and insecure acolytes of Trump is like stealing candy from a baby.
Billions of dollars were raised by Trump and Trump affiliates alone over the four years of the Trump administration. Every nattering nabob of negativity on the Right can seed the bitter soil of outrage for money.
I suspect that the hundreds of bitter and angry souls buzzing around the Save Anchorage hive mind are spending tens of thousands supporting propagandists like The Alaska Watchman. It’s a great business.
There are billions of bitter dollars left to harvest on the Right, so what are you waiting for? Go get ‘em!