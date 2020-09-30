The presidential debate was a hot mess. I lost count after the first fifteen minutes of how many times my mamma would have slapped me upside the head for the kind of behavior in display last night. There were false statements made, names called, eyes rolled, rude interruptions, moderator questions ignored, divisive language, and just general unpresidential behavior rampant last night at the debate. There was however, one item in particular really stuck out to viewers and left most of us with a lingering feeling of wtf?!
Last night, the sitting President of the United States refused to denounce white supremacy while simultaneously calling the Proud Boys to vigilance on a world stage. Within moments, individuals self-identifying as Proud Boys began posting hashtags on social media celebrating the acknowledgement while pledging their fealty to their leader. The President’s instruction to “Stand by” is not just grossly insensitive, it also undermines the due process guaranteed to all of us in the constitution. Even if we are going to give these self-proclaimed vigilantes the benefit of the racially insensitive doubt, they are not state or federally sanctioned law enforcement nor an appointed jury of peers. At the very least, and I say that will all of the skepticism in my heart, our “President of Law and Order” publicly dismissed state and federal laws as well as American constitutionally protected rights. What we observed was a man that doesn’t understand the meaning of the claims he makes about his own policies, endorsing the actions of a group that doesn’t understand that they can’t fight for freedom and liberty while undermining the processes that ensure freedom and liberty.
Even if we were to take an unreasonably generous step back and assume that none of the aforementioned was intended, it is safe to say that in a critical time of civil unrest, the POTUS chose to appeal to his radical right voters, no matter how small in number they may be comparatively, before discouraging racist ideals, extremist behavior, and vigilante justice. In refusing to speak out against white supremacy, legitimizing the efforts of a misguided vigilante group, and then shifting the blame toward a political boogie man, he has yet again furthered the divide among Americans that are no longer peaceably disagreeing, but taking up arms against one another due to the government’s refusal to ease the concerns of its citizens. Donald Trump is not the president of the United States of America, he’s the President of Hard Right, American Conservatives and he consistently brands himself that way every time he blames, excludes, or vilifies democrats. Remember the good old days when the President represented the entire country? They don’t even pretend anymore.
There has been a bit of lackluster hyperbole online from Trump supporters regarding, “how many times is he supposed to say it on camera?” To clarify, the answer is ALL OF THEM. People that do not sympathize with white supremacists have zero issues stating so when asked, although they also probably don’t position themselves to have to clarify their views on the issue. Our leader should denounce white supremacy over and over again, until enough policies have been corrected, enough biases have been eliminated, and enough fear has been eradicated for equality to be viable for all of the citizens in this country.