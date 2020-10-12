One of the final pieces of a Twilight Zone puzzle of sex, news, and politics was finally revealed Monday night, as the Alaska Landmine published a sixty-second voicemail allegedly sent to Mayor Ethan Berkowitz by TV news journalist Maria Athens.
During sixty frenetic seconds, the caller uses several anti-semitic epithets and issues a death threat toward the mayor and his wife. The caller also threatens to publish a story nearly identical to the news teaser posted to Maria Athens' Facebook page Friday afternoon and debunked over the weekend.
The Mayor's Office on Friday called the allegations "the product of someone who is hostile and unwell", while Mayor Berkowitz admitted to "an inappropriate relationship" with Ms. Athens on Monday.
The audio has been transcribed below.
Ethan, it's Maria Athens from Fox/NBC/CW/News Net National Alaska. Uh, I just learned through my g- my, eh, ah....Emmy-award winning journalism, you're also a pedophile and like little girls and children, and there's a website. I'm so fucking exposing you. I'm gonna get an Emmy. So you either turn yourself in, kill yourself, or do what you need to do. I will personally kill you and Mara Kimmel my god damn self, you Jewish piece of living fucking shit. You have met your match, motherfucker. You have met your motherfucking match. I can't believe- I am such a good person, and thought I loved you. I fucking hate- I don't even hate you. I will pray for your Zionist fucking ass, you piece of shit loser. And, I'm putting this on the news tonight. Bye! Have a great Friday, you motherfucker!