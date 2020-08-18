“What the media isn’t telling you” is the new “local babes want to have sex with you” clickbait on the Internet. The truth is, the models actually pictured in the link dont want to have sex with you any more than the media wants to keep things from you. That’s just not how any of it works.
For starters, believe that the attractive woman on the Porn Hub link doesn’t live in Alaska because Porn Hub doesn’t have an Alaskan location and it simply isn’t cost efficient to fly a model down to a studio to make one X-rated GIF. Now that I’ve destroyed a few dreams, let’s talk about the media in two broad formats: social media (Facebook, sponsored web content, YouTube, etc.) and the news (newspapers, magazines, and television).
If the entire world collectively shared more cat videos, that’s what social media would be filled with. Unfortunately for cat fanatics, 2010 is in the rear view mirror and human rights has taken center stage. Everyone’s need to share their opinions on human rights issues has eclipsed our desire to share our love for cats with the global community. This doesn’t mean the media is hiding adorable cats from you. It simply means that people have stopped liking, sharing, and commenting on as many cat videos as they did in 2010. If we, as a global community, collectively decide that human rights are out and cats are back, our news feeds would once again be filled with funny felines and the algorithm would adjust, suggesting new and more adorable videos of kittens in yarn debacles.
But what about the algorithm?
You might feel like every person who has ever received an unsolicited dick pic — you didn’t ask for it, but you got it anyway — was part of a news feed is consumed with the latest hot topics, complete with sponsored ads to match. Unlike the unsolicited dick pic, you were actually asking for this. It’s easy for everyone to forget that when you post about how tired you are of politics on Facebook, talk to your friends over drinks about how all lives matter, or click to see a political meme, you are reporting to the software that that is the type of content you’re most likely to respond to.
Businesses don’t even necessarily need you to be saying good things about them as long as you’re talking about them because when you talk about them, the algorithm adjusts and you see more of their sponsored posts. This gives them the opportunity they’re looking for to try and sell you their service or product.
Additionally, when you finally break down and comment on Crazy Conspiracy Theorist Kyle’s misinformed post, you are inadvertently telling social media that you want to see more content from him, when in actuality, you probably do not. Interacting with a person or page on social media sends a message to the software that said person is your friend and the more you interact with said person, the more their posts will show up on your news feed. Because social media was, after all, created to be a platform for socializing, it is structured to mimic human social circles, in which you talk to your closest friends the most and acquaintances the least. Artificial Intelligence intimidates life, so the process works almost in reverse. Rather than interacting with someone frequently because you’re friends, a computer concludes that you must be friends with someone because you interact with them frequently.
Currently, social media platforms aren’t structured to identify when friendships need a cooling off period and an unfollow option may be the best choice we get to quit subjecting ourselves to the opposing views of our internet friends. That is, of course, unless you’re complaining about how tired you are of hearing everyone’s views on equal rights to look cool. In which case, who hurt you?!
The news media is a bit of a different monster. If you’re looking for another example of how capitalism has failed us, look no further. News media has risen to the top of the political food chain for financial Darwinism via psychological warfare and it is fractionalizing us like a pack of wolves in cheap suits picking off marginalized or fearful herd animals — and we fucking love it.
We have not only created this monster, but we have nurtured and protected it until it became large enough to consume us. We fight ferociously for our First Amendment rights, even though we know major news sources are unreasonably biased. We keep watching and reading because a twisted narrative and treachery is what keeps us glued to our seats. The news is a real life episode of Game of Thrones and we can’t stop following even though they’ve deviated. Our ratings and purchases feed corporate news monsters. They’ve found a system that works. Upsetting stories generate more sales and higher ratings more than factual stories. And since they are, after all, businesses, this vicious cycle translates seamlessly into the social media algorithm. The more specific topics are discussed, the more sponsored content appears on timelines, the more clicks on related articles, the more suggested ads. The broader the divide among Americans, the more biased content, the more emotive stories, the more sales. The cycle continues, growing evermore volatile at every turn. This is our fault. The headlines won’t change until our interests change.
So here we are, a bunch of keyboard warriors accusing each other of being the problem because our cause is noblest. The thing is, it is easier to discuss and complain than it is to take action. We’ve been taught that raising awareness contributes to the cause. We’ve read up on the issues, we’ve talked about them on our timelines and stories, and then we grow tired of arguing without change or our message becomes diluted by championing a new or more heinous atrocity. If we were instead out making change happen, and only sharing cute cat videos on social media rather than arguing with people whose minds we are never going to change, or trying to change the opinions of people who won’t put down the keyboard long enough to go vote, imagine what kinds of differences we could actually make.
“What the media isn’t telling you,” doesn’t exist. There isn’t anything the media won’t tell you as long as you keep spending and sharing. The media isn’t a local babe that wants to have sex with you; it’s a sponsored Instagram account in which the lewd content keeps coming as long as you keep liking and subscribing.
That is not to say that the only way to combat this cycle is adorable cat videos, but I’m also not saying it isn’t a reasonable solution.
Censorship and the media boogie-monster are not the same.