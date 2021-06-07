A fall pattern, this week in spring. Turnagain winds and moody skies brought rain. I make my way through the sidewalk worms. The bird cherry tree begins to bloom and its beauty startles me. In her book, On Beauty and Being Just, Elaine Scarry writes:
Permitted to inhabit neither the realm of the ideal nor the realm of the real, to be neither aspiration nor companion, beauty comes to us like a fugitive bird unable to fly, unable to land.
White gulls surf the bluff outside my window, but finding man-made beauty in this town takes some effort. The tree, after all, planted for decoration, poisons our moose, our night horses. It wasn’t so long ago that one laid down in forever sleep in the bushes nearby. In the Far East, Siberians grind the cherry into flour and bake cakes from it. I wonder if they taste like the perfume of the tree blossoms, those poison pies.
My elderly neighbor drags her own heavy suitcase down the stairs, ignoring my offer to help. I’m finally leaving him, she says, about her husband. I’m 82 and I don’t have much time left and I don’t want to spend it picking his clothes up off the floor. I’m sick of being cold. I don’t hate him; I just want to go do something else. For the first time, sober and lucid, I notice she is beautiful. Good for her, I think. He can find his own way.
—Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial
airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.