Here in Anchorage, the creeks are flowing freely now, pouring what remains of the snowmelt into the arms of the sea. A heavy promise of flooding hangs over the villages along the Kuskokwim River, where the winter’s snow was especially deep. On the Upper Yukon, the ice jammed during freeze up, and it’s especially strong and grounded.
At Dawson, we watch eagerly for a wave of snowmelt to lift the ice and start pushing, birthing a scouring, white mess. At Nikolai, it’s already moved. Water battles itself in these two forms, the solid and the liquid, and the landscape just waits for it, indifferent to homes and fishing camps and city dumps. Water’s vapor form takes the easy path, floating off into the sunset and that’s the one we hope for. Let it rain back down another day.
I talk to a man in Tanana. We prepared too much last year for flood, for evacuation, for an emergency that didn’t come. It was a waste of time, he says. What else do you have to do right now, I reply. Jess, I’m an old man. I’m tired. Don’t get soft on me now, we need to you to pay attention. Watch the temperatures. If it burns off in the day and cools off at night, probably you’ll be all right.
Then the Earth shakes.
My dog dives under the table.
Not this again.
I follow the dog.
