Yeah, it’s been cold. All signs suggest it will remain so. A new calculus seems to be emerging among heretofore die-hard Alaskans. Why should we give up half a year to this frozen yin-state when the pandemic could end it all in a heartbeat? I think about this urge to migrate seasonally as I assemble some new Swedish furniture. I once had a coworker who described this furniture disparagingly as “disposable.” Now, that is its appeal to me. The manufacturer calls this material “honeycomb fiberboard.” It is light as a wasp’s nest, it’s true. The stamp says it’s made in Poland and I imagine my modern ancestors trudging to a sleek factory to weave these shelves together. Years ago, in Fairbanks, I put together a dresser from the supermarket in which I could faintly see the handprint of a child in the flawed, white paint. I was quick to give it away when we moved from that house. I dream that my new shelves are made from a tree farm in Poland, not so different from the natural Carpathian forests, and that farmers re-plant as soon as they have harvested. I imagine owls nesting in these farmed trees and their hooting at night. After the trees were felled and pressed into honeycombs, they got on a fuel-burning ship and crossed the sea and circled in a supply chain backlog and then came to Alaska. Heritage furniture is a burden to move around. My husband helped me move my mother’s heavy antique hutch, to make room for the new shelves. Though beautiful in its worn character and broken hinges, the hutch doesn’t fit or function exactly how we need it to. Yes, when we move our nest again, it’s likely the Swedish shelves will be cast into the midden pile, but perhaps, more than we know, humans are meant to move.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.