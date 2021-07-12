Our mid-summer sea swept especially low, stranding creatures in the furthest reach of the sucking sand. No time for that universe, my electronic tide pools are frantic with emails and chats and texts as we quickly surpass normalcy back into insanity. I did what I used to do, which is get on a jet for work and travel far into the universe of business hotels and rental cars and security checks and unfamiliar parking lots. Every inch of me resists and yet this temptation crept back from somewhere; when the gates dropped, there I was, back in the current.
My friend writes to tell me she’s ascending to 35,000 feet, this time in the cockpit. This is what you wanted sister, don’t waste one minute. Another tells me in person, she’s not going to space. My heart breaks, knowing this disappointment all too well. What comes after that? One foot in front of the other and then you just keep going.
It’s a sunny day in the Emerald City and I’m watching tiny, thumb-driven rotorcraft perform maneuvers over the beach. It’s the smallest form any aviation desire might take, and yet, this little miracle will ship back to Alaska and fulfill its duties there, measuring the size and health of seals and walrus, without them knowing. In the Log from the Sea of Cortez, John Steinbeck wrote:
It is advisable to look from the tide pool to the stars and then back to the tide pool again.
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.