Finally, seventy degrees feels like a million dollars. I can’t even remember the last time I had so few clothes on, outdoors. The time between winters feels like life itself. In these short months, we have so much verdant growing to accomplish, and not the strength or time. In his book Speak, Memory, Vladimir Nabokov wrote:
The cradle rocks above an abyss, and common sense tells us that our existence is but a brief crack of light between two eternities of darkness. Although the two are identical twins, man, as a rule, views the prenatal abyss with more calm than the one he is heading for.
Mom sends me a picture of her new tattoo. “I regret nothing” it says in a language she doesn’t speak. I imagine my list of regrets to be almost infinite and I say nothing. How will I be at this age, I wonder. No prisoners are held, the earth is scorched. I don’t know. Maybe I’ll go back to church, or an ashram, or find some volunteer work. Maybe I’ll be crushed by the burden of my own property, hoping to take it all to the next world, somehow. Maybe I’ll give it away or bury it in the ground.
I bike downtown with my brother. We ponder the monuments to Captain Cook and think about his bitter end. We ponder our city’s empty buildings and boarded windows. We watch people stand in line for hotdogs. Discarded face masks blow around like tumble weeds. I don’t know, man, I don’t know.
—Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial
airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.