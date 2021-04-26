The weather turned warm, really warm. For the first time in almost half a year, black rock reaches up from the flanks of the Chugach. Pools of snowmelt form a thousand lakes around the city. Driving northbound on the Seward Highway, I saw a shoe on the asphalt, then a shirt and then a hat. Someone was ejecting their clothes out the window at 65 mph. That seems fitting for the year. I went downtown for my first haircut in fourteen months. Cut it all off, please. Oooo, nooo, she said. Are you sure? Yes. Oooo, I dunno if your husband’s going to like this. I shook my head. Cut. It. Off. Now my hair won’t remember the last year; the evidence, those long strands of keratin, is gone.
And with that weight off, it is the season of wood, now, and soon the trees will grow their own green hair. Behind the glare from the windows, the tv flickers with Ernest Hemingway. He says, write when there is something that you know; and not before; and not too damned much after. I go for a walk with M. He went to my high school, she tells me. He wasn’t in fashion then, but she read all of his books, anyway, how could she not. I too, can’t seem to stop reading the authors from my hometown, over and over again. It could be a coincidence, but I don’t think it is. Less a long shadow than the way that tone and style and concern come from landscape and roots. This morning, I woke again with an unknown fever, and the doctor said, either in true belief or exasperation, go outside and touch the ground; touch the trees and the grass, now, just as their brown paper decays and springs back again. It can’t hurt to try.
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks
