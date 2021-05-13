The days have been cool and blustery, like April should be. A month late, the sky is stormy but the threat is largely empty. In 1978, before things had hardly even changed, or changed so much, Adrienne Rich wrote in her poem ‘Power’:
Living in the earth/deposits of our history
Today a backhoe divulged/out of a crumbling flank of earth
One bottle amber perfect /a hundred-year-old
Cure for fever/or melancholy/a tonic
for living on this earth in the winters of this climate
I think about the Dream of a Common Language, as old as I am, but I ask now, what dream? What language? The two sides of that cure were discovery and death. The same science that haunts me and others.
Up North, the grinding ice still works its way down the Yukon, catching in the sharpest of the grotesque, feminine meanders. A man calls me sir in the parking lot, but he offers to take my cart back so I do not object. After all, it was me who cut my hair short and jettisoned the makeup. It seems like another year where the ice just pushes through, without incident.
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and
commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks