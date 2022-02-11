The mind is its own place, and in it self
Can make a Heav’n of Hell, a Hell of Heav’n.
-John Milton, Paradise Lost
At home, the snow piled up and the wind packed it into a hard slab. The neighbor, in his kindness, ran his snowblower over our driveway. My husband and I laid in the heat of Kapi’olani Park on a grass mat gifted by a departing tourist. We read books, sleepily, and waited for the night flight. A man in a button-down oxford and dress shoes, with a tidy haircut, sat down under a nearby tree, pulled out a black plastic trash bag, took off his shoes, and slid into the bag for shelter. Other homeless men slept under other trees. A hundred feet away, on the beach, women slept safely, all but nude, in the smallest bikinis that money can buy. Tan children ran between the water and their mothers, showing off tiny purple crabs and sandcastles with flowing moats. The clarity of the water and the warmth of the sun gave way to both innocence and its opposite. While I ate through a bag of carrots, I watched a young man sell something invisible in the park’s bandstand. It’s time to leave, I told my husband.
Yes, he agreed. It’s time to go home and face the rest of winter and the rest of time in this new life. It’s been a good time in Paradise, staring at the rising sea, but someday this beach will be gone and so will we. Better for us to leave on our terms, than cast out. Goodbye sweet fruits and perfumed flowers! We took off into the dark and found home in the cold.
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.