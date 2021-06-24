The wind blew the remnants of a robin’s egg to the ground. I wanted to feel it crunch under my foot, but the proverbial blue color was too beautiful to ruin. The weather’s been mild and wet and I’ve accepted what it’s offering. Another bird built her nest inside my carport. Looking there, I saw three turquoise orbs and thought about the sound they would make thrown against the pavement. The mother flew around me, upset, thinking I might do just that. Oh, I won’t, mother, I won’t.
Across the country, these past few days, in the three-digit heat, I packed my parents’ things. A long-distance move in their seventies; I hope I never do this. There in a dusty bedroom, I found my bird-shaped wind chimes. In the bookcase next to them, stood a picture of me as a child of seven or so, carving those chimes from clay. Next to me is a young girl from Japan, carving hers. I wonder if she also kept the product of her morning art project more than thirty-five years.
The house is a nightmare of possession. My parents are crushed by their things. The weight is impossible to lift; after a few days, I stop trying. Each thing once seemed beautiful and then it became a burden. This is the physical weight of memory. I think about smashing the windchimes on the driveway, into a hundred small shards. I think about carrying them home to Alaska, and letting airline security smash them for me. In the end, I slip them into the garbage can without ceremony. I flew back to Anchorage, exhausted, but checked the nest, nonetheless: three brown hatchlings, sweaty and pulsing, held their tiny beaks up where the worm would come.
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.