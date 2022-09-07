My husband has been out of work for a year and has taken little action toward getting a job. I recently asked a friend if he would hire my husband, and he said yes. When I came to my husband to let him know the good news, he was angry at me for getting in the way. I'm just being helpful. Shouldn't he be grateful I helped him?
- Helpful Susan
--
Dear Helpful Susan,
First, let me acknowledge your desire to help your husband. It's a beautiful thing to want to help others. But helping others does not mean doing things for them that they can do for themselves.
I used to be like you. My husband did not work for eight years. I was overwhelmed with taking care of everything on my own, so I was constantly introducing him to people to get jobs, prodding him, or meeting people I thought he should talk to about getting a job. I figured maybe he just needed help. I knew that sometimes I needed help and was grateful when people lent me a hand. But when it came to my husband, that never worked. The difference was I was asking for help, my then-husband WAS NOT!
At the time, I didn't understand two important lessons: People need to face consequences in order to grow, and jumping in to fix other people's problems was not helpful.
For most of my life, I walked around in fear of doing things. There was an imaginary person pointing their finger at me and saying in a wicked witch-like voice, "There are consequences!" Not only did I not want to have them, I didn't want to have someone else have them, so I tried to be a savior. Eventually, I finally came to understand that a consequence is just a natural result of an action, not a punishment.
For instance, if I don't open my mail, I'm probably not going to see my electric bill in the pile. If I don't open it, I don't pay it, and the electric company will turn off my electricity. There isn't a lot of natural light in my apartment, which means it will be totally dark, and I will probably run into my furniture or a wall and possibly fall and hurt myself. Hopefully, that pain—a result of not opening my mail—would bring me to a new awareness that opening mail and paying bills is a source of joy, not pain.
Here's a real consequence I had to learn: By taking care of others too much, I wasn't able to properly take care of myself or have a balanced relationship with my husband. Coming to that realization was a difficult process, but the pain brought me the courage to leave that marriage and seek relationships that were more in harmony.
Not jumping in to help people when they don't ask for it also isn't easy. Of course, when someone asks you for help, please help if you so feel called. You can also ask if someone needs help and if they say yes, go ahead. But if they say no, let it go. Remember, when someone isn't asking for help, it's not your place to insert yourself.
I know you're in a tricky situation, but as you allow your husband the dignity to figure things out for himself, you are giving yourself the dignity to make better choices for yourself. As always, I wish you much love on your journey.