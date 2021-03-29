Chag Pesach Sameach, Senator.
It is a full moon, breaking through the clouds briefly and then retreating into the dark shroud spreading across the Juneau sky.
As a non-Jew who had the great good fortune of being welcomed into the community for a couple of decades through marriage, I endeavored to learn and understand the context of the stories which, like the sacred texts of any tradition, have the power to reveal our deepest question: why are we here? What are we supposed to do?
So 5,781 years of tradition must mean something to us today.
Yet Senator Sullivan seems to think that Passover is about the past. He thinks it is a story of an oppressive Pharaoh chasing down an organized #resistance by God’s Chosen People to cruel and arbitrary political power.
I can almost feel the care taken by the Senator’s aides to dot every i and cross every t in their salute to the “Frozen Chosen” (the name of the inter-traditional softball team here in Anchorage b/t/w).
But it’s a funny thing about Jewish traditions—as far as I have ascertained: they are LIVING traditions; the lessons of old are to be applied today, guiding us, as it were, to find our own purpose and meaning in life.
So today the pharaoh is named Trump and for four years he has lied, cheated and stolen. He has divided the nation and has endeavored to establish a permanent alternative America by fomenting insurrection and racist hatred.
Some of those insurrectionist were also among those in Charlottesville who marched with Tiki lamps chanting “Blood and Soil” and “You Shall Not Remove Us”. Anti-Semitic slogans directed against “the Chosen Ones”.
And on this Passover there are 43 States engaged in a “New Jim Crow” movement to restrict and suppress the voting rights of our citizens. This is a movement by the “sour grapes” Trump elements determined to end the political franchise of the millions of Citizens with whom they differ!
So, Senator Sullivan, as you break bread at the Seder meal and you mix the salt of tears with the bitter herbs, as you consider the questions asked of the youngest guests—this one for instance: “Why is this night different from all others and why do we dip the herbs twice?”
From one of my old guides:
“The salt water is to remind us of the tears from when we were slaves in Egypt. It is so important to remember that we have suffered. Another example of that is that at the peak of a Jewish wedding, the custom is to break a glass. The glass is to symbolize that, no matter how happy we are, we always remember that we are missing something. We are missing our temple. We are not where we would like to be as a nation. We never allow ourselves to over celebrate”
Senator Sullivan, we are a nation beset by plagues.
Hatred and madness pour out of the barrel of guns! Democracy and our civil institutions are under attack by the insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol on January 6! And a New Jim Crow walks in this nation on this “Night of all Nights”!
What kind of man are you, Dan Sullivan?
HB1 will be voted on in the Senate. Are you a man of principle, of moral integrity?
This, then, is your Purpose and Meaning at this moment, Senator.
Right now, during this holy time— through April 4th —you could honor this great tradition and become a “mensch” by declaring yourself in FAVOR of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, HB1.
Stand AGAINST Jim Crow, Senator Sullivan, and join the many generations who stood against oppression, who brought us to this point in history and who this night honors.