Among the more minor casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic has been alternative weekly newspapers.
Distributing free tabloids at bars, restaurants, coffee shops and such places is a hard way to make a buck even in normal times, but especially difficult when all the bars, restaurants, coffee shops and the like are all closed or open at greatly reduced capacity.
Not only that, but the main focus of an alternative weekly is the local arts and entertainment scene and all the fun stuff going on in town, so when that goes away, what’s left to write about?
As a result, alternative weeklies across the country laid off staff, ceased their print editions and without warning were faced with an ‘adapt or die’ scenario.
The Anchorage Press took that challenge head-on back in March and on the last day of the shittiest year in recent history, I’m proud to say the Anchorage Press has not only adapted and survived, we’ve adapted and thrived, posting our best year financially since 2014.
Without arts and entertainment to carry us we pivoted right into the COVID crisis and quickly found our niche reporting and commenting on the virus, the fallout, the politics and the culture wars that ensued. We became a voice, essentially, against the anti-science insanity of right wing blogs and social media groups.
COVID didn’t just force us to change the type of content we focused on, it forced us to focus on the platform we deliver it, too. Simply put, with the pandemic making it so much more difficult to put our papers in our readers’ hands, we had to re-double our efforts to grow in the digital realm and we did just that, as we delivered a record 4 million pageviews in 2020 and had enormous growth on all of our social media platforms.
Despite these successes, 2020 was a year of struggle and tragedy for all of us. In 2021 we’re looking forward to getting back to the arts, back to the music, back to the theater, back to the bar and back to the fun that’s made the Anchorage Press a staple of culture in this city for 27 years.
Happy New Year everyone!
Matt Hickman
General Manager/Managing Editor
Anchorage Press