Oh what a year it was, the Galactic year that is.
While we celebrate a New Year as one revolution of Earth around our sun, astronomers estimate that it takes Earth and our solar system some 250 million Earth years to revolve around the supermassive black hole at the center of our home Milky Way galaxy – one Galactic year. So for perspective, we might also consider our Galactic year in review.
Our last Galactic year began in the early Triassic, 250 million Earth years ago. The supercontinent of Pangaea broke apart and continents began spreading across the Earth surface, vast mountain ranges erupted through the crust (the Alps, Andes, Rockies, Himalayas), and ice soon covered Greenland and Antarctica.
The Galactic year began with “the great dying,” the most extensive mass extinction in evolutionary history – the Permian/Triassic extinction – in which 96% of all species were lost, likely caused by a huge volcanic eruption in Siberia releasing enormous amounts of CO2, temperatures increased, and oceans acidified and died. This was followed by slow recovery and evolution of new species, the Triassic/Jurassic mass extinction 200 million years ago, the evolution of the dinosaurs, and their demise in the Cretaceous/Paleogene extinction from the Chicxulub meteor impact off the Yucatan peninsula 66 million years ago.
But perhaps the most cataclysmic event of the year occurred in the final moments of Galactic New Year’s eve, when a playful primate descended from the forest canopy, began to walk upright, and changed everything. For a while, this curious primate lived in harmony with the biosphere on this spectacular oasis in the Galaxy - in small tribal groups, inventing tools and creating art, and benignly meandering across the world. But just before midnight of Galactic New Year’s eve, this primate ran amuck.
It became pathologically self-obsessed, irrational, competitive, violent, and indulgent. The self-destructive species seemed unwilling to restrain itself, and destroyed most of the planet’s forests, grasslands, wetlands, lakes, rivers, fish, wildlife, and oceans; it continued to dig and burn fossil carbon, dangerously destabilizing planetary climate; it overpopulated and poisoned the entire biosphere with its toxic chemicals; and it single-handedly initiated the most recent mass extinction of life on Earth. Due to this one species, the planet is now in ecological collapse and becoming uninhabitable.
This violent primate has killed millions of each other; it has concentrated power and wealth among an elite few, disadvantaging all others; some live in opulence, while millions starve and die in poverty; it continually threatens each other with nuclear weapons; it tortures and enslaves one another; it kills sentient beings for fun; it disconnects from the natural world within a synthetic menagerie of mind-numbing distractions; it often appoints fools as leaders; and it denies fact, truth, and science to justify its unrestrained indulgence.
So here we are at the beginning of our new Galactic year. What will our next 250 million years bring? Given our current trajectory, Homo sapiens will clearly not survive. If we do, it will only be because we realize the disastrous course we are on in time to change. While that looks increasingly unlikely, the first few moments of the New Year will tell.
Regardless, the biosphere of Earth will recover and flourish, with or without us. As we wrestle with the massive hangover from our self-destructive indulgence on Galactic New Year’s eve, that might offer a bit of solace. Happy (Galactic) New Year to all.
Rick Steiner is a conservation biologist in Anchorage, Alaska; a retired professor with the University of Alaska; and author of Oasis Earth: Planet in Peril, available from Amazon or as a free ebook here: https://www.oasis-earth.com/oasis-earth-planet-in-peril