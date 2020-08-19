It was during the first couple of days of August that I felt it. Something just felt different. At first I couldn’t identify it on that lightly overcast early evening. I was at a friend of mine’s house drinking a beer in the fading light on the back deck and all of the sudden, her solar powered flower-shaped lights came to life. It was just dark enough to trigger them early enough for the first time in the year for us to notice. The seasons had started to change.
Why does this trigger a sense of remorse in long-term Alaskans like me? My mind raced in a thousand directions and all I could think about was preparing for our flash-in-the-pan fall and the all-too-quick eventuality of winter. What didn’t I get done that I still needed to cram in before the icy chill raced down the flanks for the Chugachs and put a halt to outdoor projects? How much sun could I soak up before the days got so much shorter and the nights inkier? I hastily looked around for a stalk of fireweed to confirm that the flowers were at the top and winter was on its way.
I’m glad that quick panic was short lived. Alaska’s known for killer late summer surprises, and if last weekend was any indication and this weekend’s southcentral Alaska weather forecast holds true, there’s plenty of summery beer weather left. I love it when summer fights like hell for survival in advance of the inevitable clash of seasons that’s right around the corner. I’m drinking accordingly.
Palate fatigue’s pushed me away from the endless parade of IPAs that are becoming lackluster on my palate. I still love the style, but a couple of weeks ago decided that I needed a break. I think it was the recent spate of milkshake IPAs that did it. Even my daughter asked “what the hell are those? It even sounds gross to me.”
COVID’s kept me out of the bars and more in the liquor stores these days for home and camp based consumption, so my beer drinking routine has definitely shifted. I guess it’s a good practice run for fall.
Lighter, more quenching easy-drinkers are on my menu during these remaining warm days before I transition to the darker, heavier beer styles that punctuate the longer, colder dark season up here. I’m mostly shopping golden ales, wheat beers, lighter lagers and pilsners, pale ales, beers in the lighter side of the Belgian ale spectrum and any of those super quenching sour beers that I can’t ever seem to resist regardless of the season.
Way up there on my list is 49th State Brewing Company’s 8 Star Helles Lager. Crowlers and growlers of this stuff fill my cooler for weekend adventures because it’s one of the most drinkable, golden, light, crisp beers with enough snap to compete with some of my favorite sour ales as a palate cleanser after rich BBQ picnic food or other heavier fare that follows me to my favorite camping spots when I get out of town. If you want a clean, light American-ish lager with a beautiful malt/hop combination that fill find favor with even the tamest of drinkers in your crowd, this is a good pick.
I keep plenty of King Street Hefeweizen on hand as a mainstay summer sipper. King Street makes some of the most stylistic, consistent mainstream beers in the state. King Street’s IPA was my go-to brew for most of the summer, but that’s pushed aside now for the lighter, imminently more summer-ish and drinkable, hugely flavorful wheat beer that’s a solid representation of the true Bavarian style. This beer just begs for a tall glass pour out on the lawn or on a deck somewhere. In my case, that usually translates to me sitting on the top of the picnic table with my bare feet on the benches sipping this beer while facing the sun.
Before I head out this weekend, I need to grab some of Bearpaw River Brewing Company’s No Fair Vienna Lager that’s exclusive to the brewery in six pack cans and is a “collaboration done exclusively for Gold Rush Liquor. This Friday (August 21) is the release day at both the brewery and liquor store. I’ll grab a six pack or two at Gold Rush on Dimond or get a growler fill on my way out of town.
Vienna Lager is one of my favorite styles. Some would like to call this a dark lager, but Vienna lager really pours a brilliant reddish-amber in the glass and edges to the malt-balanced side of the flavor scale. Hops aren’t the predominant feature but do the balancing act in this slightly fuller version than I enjoy in pale and light lagers. Vienna malt imparts a signature toasted flavor profile and hops used in the style are lightly spicy but don’t interrupt the malt forwardness in the beer. I anticipate No Fair to be a late afternoon repeat; Vienna lagers are typically sessionable and more than one is likely to be in order.
If you are headed north for the weekend, duck into Arkose Brewery for some Brush Blueberry Blond and Beauty Blonde, both five percent-class, lightly hopped stellar sippers that are as easy on the palate as they are on the eyes. Of course, the Brush has the added interest of the tart contribution of the berries, but both would round out a great picnic or fireside sipping session.
Just because, I’ll grab something quirky, too. Kenai River Brewing Company’s Pineapple PBR (Peninsula Brewer’s Reserve) is a Brown Jug exclusive, but should be widely distributed across the state’s thousands and thousands of Brown Jug outlets.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this blonde-style ale around, I remember it back in 2017 at least. I don’t have tasting notes on this one, but of course I’ll grab some and would expect this beer to be zestier and of course citrus-forward on the palate, but entirely light and refreshing and plenty drinkable at 5.2 percent alcohol by volume and restrained bittering hops.
Most of Alaska’s breweries are featuring a lighter summer-ish beer at this time of year, despite the slow influx of some heavier styles along with the untold variety of IPAs. Midnight Sun’s American Wheat and Puffin Pale Ale come to mind. Glacier’s Blonde or Imperial Blonde are stalwart standbys. Alaskan Brewing Company’s Kolsch is a decades-old favorite of mine at this time of year. Odd Man Rush in Eagle River and Girdwood Brewing Company make great dash-in locations for procrastinators headed north or south out of town that do their shopping on the fly. Hey, it works. I know: I’ve seen me do it.
Okay, we can’t deny that summer’s on its way out slowly but surely, but we can hang on to that summertime beer palate for a little bit longer. Our brewers are aware of the changing seasons; you can be sure of that. Midnight Sun’s Termination Dust Barleywine is a good harbinger that times are changing. No, it’s not out yet, but does the fact that it’s on the production schedule tell you anything?