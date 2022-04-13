By Restaurant Review By Jin Chong
Ask me what I know about Caribbean food, and you’ll be met with a blank stare. All right, how about Guyanese food? I’m sorry—what? As it turns out, the South American country of Guyana happens to be the birthplace of Da J3rk Spot owner Vieannie Wu.
Now, I’m not afraid to admit that I’ve yet to experience much in the way of Central or South American cuisine. But I relish any opportunity to expand my palate and explore unfamiliar cultures through my tastebuds. I also embrace “l33t speak” to the extent that it reminds me of my feeble attempts at conjuring an edgy username on MSN Messenger in high school.
Da J3rk Spot looks to be a nice change of pace from a lesser-known part of the world that our local dining scene could use more of—I can’t be the only one tired of the same rehashed ideas around these parts, can I? So it’s with this fervent hope that I drove out to Eagle River in search of something that would help sate my thirst for something fresh and original.
The restaurant boasts a modestly sized yet vibrant dining area. Lining the red-tinted walls are a few pieces of local art for sale that imbue the space with a colorful, creative energy. A steady stream of customers trickled through intermittently for takeout orders, which were all efficiently handled by the friendly and accommodating staff. The in-house ordering system is worth mentioning. Patrons use QR codes to access their menu and subsequently place an order without having to nag an employee. It’s a neat touch, especially given that payment is handled remotely as well.
It’s not often I go for the most expensive thing on the menu—okay, well, maybe that’s a lie—but the braised oxtail entrée sounded too good to pass up. With hardly any experience in the field of Caribbean cuisine, I was relying on my own intuition here. And my expectations for this dish were that of perfectly rendered meat swimming in an intense braising liquid. My friends, I am thrilled to say that this delivered—and then some.
What took this dish to breathtaking heights was the dark, syrupy, umami-laden sauce reminiscent of the savoriest adobo or Korean BBQ marinade you can imagine. Though just shy of being fall-off-the-bone tender, the thin cuts of oxtail contained pockets of gelatinized fat and cartilage that were a delight to chew and completely saturated in flavor. To put it mildly, this oxtail might be singularly responsible for kickstarting my newfound love for Caribbean cuisine. It really is that good, and I made every effort to integrate this wondrous sauce with the veritable mountain of rice to extend my mileage.
One Caribbean staple I knew I had to try was their jerk chicken—something I’ve never had a chance to explore until now. It’s available here in several different forms, but I opted for a sandwich that includes shredded chicken, jerk sauce, plantains, and coleslaw. Again, the warm and peppery spices of jerk seasoning were in full force as the juicy chunks of chicken grasped my attention and maintained a stronghold. The plantains were another winning element, with a nice starchy texture and combination of fruity and vegetal flavors. Frankly, the only disappointing aspect here was the bone-dry buns. Although they were respectable for simply keeping everything intact.
I decided to continue my Caribbean food education by sampling one of their Jamaican beef patties. They were the last item to arrive at my table as they were baked fresh to order. These aren’t patties in the typical sense—rather, they resemble empanadas down to the flaky, buttery crust and spiced meat filling. As it turns out, the beef had a looser, more minced consistency than I was expecting. It was also relatively mild in flavor. Eventually, I succumbed to relying on the Scotch Bonnet and jerk seasoning hot sauces sitting on the sidelines of the table. Both were tart, fruity and offered ample heat to help bring more life to the pastry, which was otherwise fairly decent on its own.
While it seems I’ve only scratched the surface, I have fully embraced the belief that Da J3rk Spot has led me to discover my favorite new cuisine. Among several standouts, the braised oxtail was one of the best bites in recent memory and easily a must-try. I honestly can’t comment when it comes to authenticity. Still, everything was delicious enough to where I’ll be back in no time to work my way through their entire deluge of delectable options. Da J3rk Spot doesn’t just succeed at providing a true taste of the Caribbean—it stands as a pillar of Eagle River’s increasingly diverse food scene and warrants a spot on your regular rotation, no matter the distance.