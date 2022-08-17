My mother and I have had a very difficult relationship. She is very critical of almost everything I do. I recently cut off all communication with her. I feel so guilty. What if something happens to her? Is it o.k. for me to cut her off? Does that make me a bad daughter?
- Guilty Daughter
--
Dear Guilty Daughter,
I am going to assume that you are over the age of 18, which means that you are legally an adult. Congrats, your life is yours now.
As an adult, you have the freedom to do what is right for you. Let’s just imagine that this woman is not your mother (don’t worry, we’ll give her back to you in a minute). Let's pretend she is a neighbor. Would you feel guilty about not staying in communication with her? Probably not. So why your mother?
We are raised to believe that what the outside world tells us is right, rather than what we know to be true. That means we give power to other people to tell us who we should be and what we should be doing.
As a parent, my job is to take care of my children. To give them food, water, shelter, love, and guidance. At the end of the day, if one of my children decides that they hate me and never wants to speak to me again, I would be heartbroken, of course, but I also would respect their decision.
I have discovered in my life that the worst kind of people are the ones who try to control others. I used to hang around those types of people, and you know what I discovered? It doesn’t actually feel nice when I’m around them! I had to learn the hard way that there is no way to change them. The only thing you can do is let them go.
So no, Guilty Daughter, you do not owe your mother anything. Personally, it took me a long time to learn that. But now that I have, I’m living a much happier life. Do not feel obligated to take someone’s punches because of the label that society has for your relationship.
The other thing that’s important is to know that we teach people how to treat us. By walking away and doing what is right for you, you’re practicing the act of self-love. Self-love leads to self-esteem, and people with self-esteem are treated well because that’s the only interaction they will allow.
Relationships are changeable, but only when we are willing to change. So I encourage you to follow your heart and do what feels right for you, because at the end of the day, a mother’s most important role is to be loving, so it’s your job to be the best mother to yourself. When you do, you’ll find yourself around loving people that lift you up, as you deserve!