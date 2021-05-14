Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s issuance yesterday of proclamations for a pair of special sessions this summer offers a major chance for Alaska to go a long way towards resolving the state’s deep structural deficit and gridlocked fiscal politics.
The first special session will start Thursday, May 20. It will address the Permanent Fund’s constitutional arrangements and the amount of this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend as well as budgetary matters.
The second special session will begin Monday, August 2. The topics the Governor has announced for it are potential revenue-raising measures and proposed constitutional amendments relating to new taxes and a tighter spending limit as well as budgetary matters.
This is a big deal for both legal and political reasons.
The Alaska Constitution allows either the Governor or a supermajority of the Legislature to call a special session of the Legislature, but it is widely thought that as a practical matter only the Governor could call one given that the Legislature would not be able to come up with the required two-thirds vote. The Constitution also limits the measures considered at a special session called by the Governor to those subjects named in the proclamation, “subjects presented by him,” and reconsideration of bills the Governor has vetoed. Finally, special sessions are constitutionally limited to 30 days.
Politically, the Governor’s calling of the two special sessions reflects a recognition of reality and the widespread sense of momentum for change among policy-makers that has developed in the past few weeks. The change in the Governor is particularly significant given that he had previously steadfastly opposed practical steps towards revenue fixes and his views are powerful within a substantial faction of legislators.
The Governor’s explanation of the proclamations says that the first special session will allow the Legislature “to tackle the elephant in the room”—the Dividend—and address the use(s) of the Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve Account, which he points out is the issue that “has paralyzed the Capitol.” The Governor also noted the “well-known fact” that “difficult decisions are not made in the second session,” underscoring the importance of making the tough choices this year as opposed to trying to wait until the election-obsessed session in 2022.
The first special session will consider proposed versions of a constitutional amendment that would protect the Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve Account from overspending, guarantee a Dividend at a sustainable level, and fence off the Power Cost Equalization (PCE) Fund.
The Governor’s calling of a second special session that will consider new revenues also shows the application of leverage. The Governor very much wants a constitutional amendment that would guarantee a Dividend, and putting that amendment on the ballot is something only the Legislature can give him. That strong desire of the Governor hands power to some legislators who strongly desire revenues given that the State of Alaska has failed to adopt measures to raise revenues even as the budget has been cut 43 percent in the last eight years. A big question going forward is how forcefully—and how shrewdly—those legislators use that leverage regarding revenues.
Potential revenue-raising measures that are likely to be considered at the special session in August include the following:
a schools tax/employment tax for education (projected revenue: $66 million per year)
increases in the rates of motor fuel tax (projected revenue: $30-$35 million per year)
an increase in oil taxes perhaps of the order of $200 million per year
a statewide sales tax which might raise $400 million per year depending on the rate and the exemptions
Note that the State of Alaska’s projected deficits run from $1 billion to $2 billion each year, which is approximately 20-40 percent of the annual budget.
Once again, this is a big deal. The Governor’s announcement opens the door for a long-term fiscal solution and a sustainable Permanent Fund, Dividend, budget, and economy for Alaska. I will stay on top of this big news and continue updates.