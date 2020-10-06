In perhaps the most disgusting, deceitful, and dishonest video I've ever seen, and that's saying something having watched more Donald Trump videos than I care to admit, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy gave up on the people of Alaska.
After telling Alaskans to wear masks, a video surfaced on the Alaska Landmine's Twitter account showing the Governor without a mask at an apparent fundraiser. Seeing that he's being recorded, Governor Dunleavy motions to stop recording.
Taking a page out of the Super Spreader in Chief's playbook earlier this afternoon in a video recorded for Alaskans, a very nervous-looking Governor Dunleavy dismissed the Coronavirus pandemic as "not as deadly as we once thought, not even close," and made the outrageous claim that children are not impacted by COVID-19 like they are by the seasonal flu.
First, more people have died from Covid-19 than in the past 5 flu seasons combined, and coronavirus is much more contagious.
Second, someone should brief Governor Dunleavy on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) which is associated with COVID-19. This new debilitating disease in children has been reported more frequently in the news as reported cases climb.
Clark County, Nevada, has ten reported cases of MIS-C alone, with its most recent new case reported on October 1.
As of October 1, the number of confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in the United States surpassed 1,000 and the number continues to climb, with additional cases currently under investigation by the CDC. COVID-19 is a new virus and we don't know anything about the long-term health effects of this virus and what the impact will be.
Governor Dunleavy and Alaska DHSS have still not told Alaska residents how many adult ICU beds Anchorage has since Donald Trump's Health & Human Service Agency mandated the reporting of NICU and pediatric beds into the state of Alaska's ICU bed capacity.
If children are so immune to Coronavirus, please explain to the people of Alaska why including these beds into the state ICU capacity is necessary since none of those beds are going to be used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
People of average intelligence already know the answer to that question. It gives the false impression that the state has more capacity than we do, which allows the Governor to record a video and say that Alaska's hospital capacity is fine.
If ICU bed capacity was fine, hospitals wouldn't be asking other Anchorage hospitals to take critical care patients for them, and other critical care patients wouldn't need to wait an entire day for an ICU bed when Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. recently had to keep a patient at its Bethel facility for an extra day because there were no available beds in Anchorage as reported by the Anchorage Daily News.
Governor Dunleavy, who is not taking un-scripted questions from the media right now out of apparent concern they'll ask him about disgraced Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, isn't leading Alaska right now. He's hiding.
At this time of a global health crisis, Governor Dunleavy continues to pander to the anti-masker public health hazard movement who are spreading the virus at levels we have not seen in Alaska since the pandemic began.
I'll ask it again Governor. What's the true number of ICU beds in the state and in Anchorage?
This story originally appeared on The Blue Alaskan. Reprinted with permission.