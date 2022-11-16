Dear Oskar,
Thanksgiving is on its way. After two long years of being unable to be with family on the holiday, I am excited to be with mine. Truthfully, I used to dread it, but this time away has given me pause to think differently. It has also brought up for me that I really have not been very grateful in my life, and I would like to turn that around for myself and teach my children how to be grateful as well. Can you offer advice?
- Giving Thanks
--
Dear Giving Thanks,
Thank you for such a timely question as the holidays approach.
Gratitude is a natural part of who we truly are. We come into the world with gratitude. This is evident as you watch a baby explore its surroundings. They have so much joy and happiness in every moment they are allowed to explore. So why don’t we keep that natural part of ourselves? Because somewhere along the way, people began teaching their children that they were not enough, and when we see ourselves as not enough, it follows that we see the world in that way.
So what can we do? Get back to the TRUTH: You are ENOUGH! Let’s forgive those who came before us who had forgotten, and get back to the joy, which is our birthright.
If you’re looking for where to begin being grateful, start with yourself—all of it. Start every day by facing yourself in the mirror—looking at or thinking about your hair (even if you’re bald), body, face, height, intelligence, home, bank account, and such—and telling yourself how beautiful or handsome you are. While you’re in the shower or bath, give praise for your beautiful, healthy body. Hold your hand and give thanks for the work your whole body does. Thank your toes for helping you keep your balance. Thank your back for giving you support. Thank your eyelashes and eyebrows for protecting your eyes. Thank your heart for beating and your blood for cleaning and flowing. Thank your home for keeping you dry and safe. Thank your talents and gifts for giving you so much pleasure. I could go on for hours, but you catch my drift.
As you continue to get in the flow and regain your joy and gratitude for the beauty that is you and your world, it will naturally give way for the gratitude of the bigger world and people around you. You might even find yourself giving thanks for the people who change the bulbs in the traffic lights, the people who rebuild and pave the roads, the person who invented the car, or the person who came up with the idea for public transportation. Thank your job for a place to work and for the money that flows into your life. Give thanks for your parents, children, siblings and others (you don’t have to like them to give thanks for them). And as you begin to see the joy and gratitude in all things (even the ones you don’t like) you are becoming the energy of gratitude and will exude it all you do. As you praise and glorify your children, they will come to know gratitude and embrace it as well.
As your gratitude grows, so will your life. Gratitude is not saying you don't want more—that’s a common misunderstanding of the concept— it’s just the joyful acknowledgment of what is. When you embrace gratitude (and diminish your “not enough” mindset) you’ll find your life feels more abundant than ever. You might find that instead of wanting five cookies, eating one is incredibly fulfilling, or maybe even just watching someone eat one is just as fulfilling. The mindset will change from the happiness coming from how much, to the gratitude of the joy of life.
When the sun goes down and it’s time for bed after a fulfilling day, you can end as you started, giving thanks for your comfy bed, family, and the events of the day. In the past, you might have gone through a list of things you didn’t get done or things you’re worried about, but your goal now is to use that mental list to keep track of all the beautiful things that happened that day: maybe someone opened a door for you; you saw a shooting star; a friend called to say hello; you child gave you hug;and so on.
Remember you are enough!
I will end this column today with the gratitude I have for all of you who read this, for my ability to write a weekly column, to my daughter who reads it over for me, my children for their undying support, my editor Joey, who looks it over for me and helps me say the things I want but with better form and grammar, and my editor O’Hara who reads, prints it and takes great car of ths paper. Happy Thanksgiving!