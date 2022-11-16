Oskar Saville

Dear Oskar,

Thanksgiving is on its way. After two long years of being unable to be with family on the holiday, I am excited to be with mine. Truthfully, I used to dread it, but this time away has given me pause to think differently. It has also brought up for me that I really have not been very grateful in my life, and I would like to turn that around for myself and teach my children how to be grateful as well. Can you offer advice?



