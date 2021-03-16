The Republican candidates running for Anchorage Mayor have all pledged that they will work to rebuild the private sector in Anchorage. In the case of Dave Bronson he has pledged that he will not enforce any of the city health mandates; Mike Robbins has spoken about doing national outreach at different trade shows to get companies to invest in our community; Bill Evans has spoken about looking at keeping property taxes low and examining regulations that are imposing undue burdens on the private sector.
All three of these candidates have made good points and have the right idea in the general sense to get our business community back on track. In particular, the proposals by Robbins and Evans are things the city must do in order to rebuild our economy so that Anchorage can become the economic engine of the state.
But the million-dollar question for all three candidates is how do you intend to do that? It is one thing to make promises on the campaign trail it is another thing entirely to turn a campaign promise into government policy. In order to make the turn from the campaign trail into government policy there has to be knowledge of how government works and how policy is implemented.
One of the great problems affecting the Alaska Republican Party has been the fact that many Republican candidates running for office whether it be at the state or municipal level have no idea how government actually works. And when they get into office they struggle to turn campaign promises into policy. The Dunleavy Administration has become an example of this at the state level and it is important for the Republican mayoral candidates to understand that if they want success they must learn from the mistakes of Gov. Dunleavy. One of the biggest mistakes of Gov. Dunleavy was after his election he brought people onto his staff who had a lot of campaign experience but had very little experience actually working in state government.
They gave him bad advice and issued directives that failed at a practical level and damaged him politically. In order for the Republican mayoral candidates to avoid this trap they must employ individuals with knowledge about city government and its regulatory functions to be able to grow the private sector economy.
In my opinion, there is one man who all three candidates should be reaching out to and working with to develop an understanding of the regulatory apparatus of the city. That man is Dan Coffey.
Coffey served for a number of years in the Anchorage Assembly and at one point was elected the chairman of the Assembly. He is an attorney by trade and before he got elected his law practice specialized in real estate law and land use and zoning.
When he got on the Assembly he made it his mission to understand all things municipal. He through his campaign and fundraising acumen recruited and got elected Republican candidates who worked to keep property taxes low and to rein in the regulatory apparatus of municipal government. He was instrumental in getting Dan Sulivan elected mayor and in ensuring that there was a strong Republican majority in the Assembly to pass the legislative agenda of Mayor Sullivan. The success of Mayor Sullivan, especially on lowering property taxes and keeping the Planning and Zoning Commission in check, can be traced directly back to Dan Coffey.
After his service in the Assembly Coffey opened a consulting firm to help businesses navigate the regulatory apparatus in this town. His knowledge of local government combined with his extensive business contacts are key for the Republican candidates if they are going to develop an economic recovery plan for the city.
If one of them makes it to the runoff with Forrest Dunbar and wins, he will be a key figure on a transition team to help a Republican administration get competent people appointed to various positions. It is important that a municipal Republican administration not repeat at a local level the mistakes of the Dunleavy Administration.
Dan Coffey is a man who can help prevent those mistakes and help a new administration figure out how to grow the economy and make Anchorage economically competitive with the still-growing Mat-Su Valley.