The 32nd Legislature began on Monday with one chamber functional and the other in a state of chaos. The chamber that is functional is the state Senate and the one presently in chaos is the House. The House is split along party lines with the Democrats on one side and the Republicans on the other. The main question is how do the Democrats get to a coalition majority as quickly as possible? The answer lies in an extended media campaign to force the hand of moderate Republicans to join a coalition majority.
The best way for Rep. Bryce Edgmon to accomplish this is to start hosting press conferences every week. The focus of these press conferences should be on the state budget crisis and the path forward for the state. At these conferences he can lay out policy proposals from his caucus members on how to tackle the budget crisis. In addition to this, the House Democrats should also start putting out YouTube videos exploring the accomplishments of the coalition majority in the last four years. Another aspect to this extended media campaign can also be to educate the public on the radicalism of the House Republican caucus.
For example, Rep. Edgmon could and should highlight the fact that Rep. David Eastman is presently a part of the House Republicans. He should highlight the extremist views of Rep. Eastman, particularly in regards to the state budget crisis. He should also bring up that given the recent election cycle the members of the Mat-Su delegation have become more radical and that in a Republican majority they would have a non-binding caucus. He can explain to the people of Alaska what this would mean in terms of the budget process and how this would lead to a budget that would destroy our modern society.
Rep. Edgmon needs to turn up the pressure so every House Republican has to own being in a caucus with an extremist like Rep. Eastman and the resulting moral implications of that decision. On top of this Rep. Edgmon and his caucus should refuse to participate in any floor proceedings with the House Republicans. One tactic that the House Republicans will employ is to do marathon floor sessions where they will keep making motions for electing a Speaker they know they do not have the votes to elect.
The point of this tactic would be to wear down House Democrats to get them to vote for a Republican Speaker. Rep. Edgmon and his caucus members need to make clear to their colleagues across the aisle — and the media — that if he and his caucus members go to the floor it will be to elect him as the Speaker of the House. If the House Republicans decide to continue with their pointless floor sessions Rep. Edgmon should have his caucus press secretary Austin Baird in the gallery taking pictures and sending it to the media. The purpose being to show that House Republicans have no interest in working with Democrats in a bipartisan fashion to solve the fiscal crisis facing the state.
Another tactic House Democrats should make use of is convening the standing committees of the House and begin working on the people's business. By doing this, House Democrats can show the people of Alaska that they are ready to work and know how to run the standing committees. One other factor to House Democrats starting up the committee process is highlighting the strengths of individual members of their caucus. For example, Rep. Matt Claman has been the chair of the Judiciary Committee for the last four years and has demonstrated a tremendous command of criminal justice policy. If the caucus decides to fire up the committee process he would be a good committee chair to highlight due to his intelligence and fairness running the Judiciary Committee. Rep. Claman could also host hearings on the devastation to the court system by the House Republicans nonsensical fiscal policies.
All in all, Rep. Edgmon has tools at his disposal to put pressure on moderate Republicans to come over and join his caucus to find a solution to the fiscal crisis.
The clock is ticking and it is time for House Democrats to fire off as many shots as possible. The only thing they have to lose is the future of Alaska.